New year, new (rumored) couple: Kourtney Kardashian and Justin Bieber, who spent a night out in West Hollywood over the weekend. The "KUWTK" reality star and “Sorry” singer — who were first rumored to be romantically involved back in 2015 — were spotted together at The Peppermint Club and then later the same evening at Delilah.

Kourtney wore a see-through black lace bra, while Justin kept it casual in a gray sweatshirt and denim hat. Honestly, ew to both of those looks, but at least Kourt has an excuse: she was coming from (Jessica Alba’s hubby) Cash Warren’s bday party, “Pajama jammy jam.”

Meanwhile, Justin is allegedly talking smack about his ex Selena Gomez hooking up with The Weeknd. Sources tell TMZ he claims she’s "using" the “Party Monster” singer to promote an upcoming collab — and that she did the same thing back with Zedd and himself before duets dropped.

Speaking of suspect musically inclined relationships, we hear J Lo and Drake are on the rocks...