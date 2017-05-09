Abby Lee Miller is going to jail, y’all

Oh snap: Abby Lee Miller is going to the clinker.

The “Dance Moms” terror’s bankruptcy fraud case has come to a close after a year and a half. Miller has been sentenced to one year and one day in federal prison, followed by two years supervised release. She had pleaded guilty to various charges of fraud and violating currency reporting laws last June.

According to People, Miller was charged with attempting to hide $775,000 of income from her Lifetime series and its spin off “Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition” during Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings. She allegedly hid the money in secret bank accounts from 2012 to 2013. Shady!

She was also accused of splitting $120,000 in Australian currency into separate plastic bags, and having different friends carry the amounts in their luggage in August 2014. That’s against the law, apparently: People are supposed to report if they are bringing more than $10,000 of a foreign currency into the United States. Damn, the government is always up in someone’s business.

Her attorney previously told the magazine that the 50-year-old hasn’t been taking any of this lightly. “Throughout this case, Ms. Miller has taken both the allegations and rthe proceedings very seriously. This has been a challenging time for Ms. Miller. She appreciates the words of encouragement and support from around the world.”

This isn’t Miller’s first time around the bankruptcy block — in a 2010 filing for bankruptcy, she admitted to having $400,000 worth of unpaid taxes. Which is excessive.

In late March, the choreographer wrote an angry Instagram post about quitting “Dance Moms,” because, I don’t know, misdirection? “I will no longer take part in Dance Moms,” she wrote. “For the past six years/seven seasons I have asked, begged and even demanded creative credit… to no avail!”

Here’s hoping her experience in federal prison will be just like the first season of “Orange is the New Black,” but perhaps less cinematic.