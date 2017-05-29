Angelina Jolie wishes her mother was around for this painful divorce stuff

Angelina Jolie is opening up to another French magazine about stuff for no apparent reason. Let’s dive in!

The 41-year-old recently talked to Elle France about her divorce and her late mother, Marcheline Bertrand. Basically, she’s wishing her mom was here to guide her through the whole painful divorce thing. Aw.

Jolie’s mother had some experience with divorce herself, having split from Jolie’s father Jon Voight when the “Maleficent” actor was just a toddler. And maybe she’s the only divorcee Jolie knows, or maybe it’s just a mother’s love, but dang, she wishes her mom was around right about now. “I would give anything for her to be with me at this time,” she told the magazine. “I’ve needed her. I talk to her often in my mind and try to think what she might say and how she might guide me.”

She also talked about wishing her mother, who died in 2007 after a long battle with ovarian and breast cancer, could have shared more time with her brood of children — Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 10, and 8-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.”She would have thrived as a grandmother,” she said. “I know how much she would have contributed to their lives and I am sad they will miss out on that.” Aw man. Now I’m sad too, Angelina.

Things have been tough for Jolie after her split from Brad Pitt. While the 53-year-old has been out galavanting around promoting “War Machine,” and his new sculpting hobby, Jolie is over here taking care of the children and waxing poetic to outlets in France. Back in March, the actress and philanthropist recalled fond memories of her mother while shilling a perfume. It was actually pretty nice.

Here’s hoping Jolie will give us another tiny morsel next month, too.