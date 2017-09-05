BTW, the Kardashians still refuse to speak to Caitlyn Jenner

Remember when Caitlyn Jenner wrote that hot mess memoir, “The Secrets of My Life?” You know, the one where she described her sex life with Kris, even though nobody asked? Well, the Kardashians are still mad about it — so much so that they basically don’t talk to Jenner anymore.

The former Olympian opened up about her fractured relationship in a new interview with Good Morning Britain — and that over-the-top aspiring Voldemort type, Piers Morgan.

Jenner, who says she’s proud of the book, recognizes that the memoir opened some old wounds. Especially when she alleges that Kris knew more about her gender identity crisis than she has admitted. “I went overboard to be nice, to be friendly, to be open, but also tell my story and my side of the story,” she said. “Since the book came out, I’ve never talked to Kris again. Kim, I haven’t talked to in six, nine months, whatever it is.

“I love Kim. She’s a great person,” she continued. “I have such respect for her as a mother, as a businessperson, but like Kris, she is very opinionated, but that’s okay. I love that about her. It’s unfortunate, because actually Kim was the first one I talked to about this issue. She was very straightforward with me. … She’s been very, very good on it. It’s a big loss in my life, not having her there anymore. And to me, I mean, that’s sad… I raised them. I spent 20, almost 25 years of my life with all these kids.”

