Charlie Hunnam regrets turning down 'Game of Thrones'

Who knew that Charlie Hunnam was the Meryl Streep of his generation?

The newly minted king of turning down roles revealed that he recently nixed an offer to star on "Game of Thrones."

The 37-year-old scruffy sun god, who is starring in the similarly themed movie "King Arthur: Legend of the Sword," told the UK "Sun" that producers had extended an overture to appear on the socially acceptable version of D&D, but he had to decline. "I would love to do a 'Game of Thrones' cameo," he said. “They offered me a cameo on that show a little while ago, but I was shooting something else so I wasn’t able to do it, but maybe in the future, who knows.”

The tall glass of spiked lemonade had previously, loudly lamented that he turned down the lead in "50 Shades of Grey," saying that it was "emotionally destructive," "his worst professional experience" and gave him a "nervous breakdown."

Dropping out of the movie that is, not the nudity required for the steamy silver screen adaptation of the best-selling book series. That's been sort of a trademark of the sexy stray Labrador retriever, who bared all in "Anarchy" and the UK version of "Queer as Folk." At the time, he also blamed his busy filming schedule, which wouldn't have allowed him to do justice to the part of sadistic gazilionaire.

"It was just a s--- situation," said wiry lion prince. "I was really, really sorry to do it. It was one of those damned if you do, damned if you don't situations."

Hunnam — whom GQ does not know what to do with, having recently criticized his use of bronzer one week and called him one of the best-dressed men the following — will next star in "Papillon," a remake of the 1973 Steve McQueen/Dustin Hoffman prison-break drama.