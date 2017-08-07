Home
 
Choose Your City
Change City

I want news Only from

Read Today's Metro
Celebrities

Elon Musk and Amber Heard have probably stopped dating

Another couple that couldn't last the summer.
Amber Heard VIEW GALLERY 4 Photos

Elon Musk — inventor, rich dude — and Amber Heard — the lady who ruined “Magic Mike,” never forget — are done, probably. Allow me to explain.

A source tells Us Weekly that ultimately, it just came down to timing. Doesn’t it, always? “He’s super busy and works all the time. Amber is filming [“Aquaman”] in Australia until October. She’s in no position to settle with him. She feels her career is just starting.”

This is all happening pretty soon after they came out as Instagram official in April, when the 31-year-old Heard posted a picture of her casually having dinner with the side of Musk’s face. Cool beans!

 

Cheeky

A post shared by Amber Heard (@amberheard) on

Musk, 46, had apparently been wooing Heard for a long, long time, to no avail. But she eventually gave in, probably sometime after he “got her a Tesla.” Girl, I don’t blame you.

Heard was most recently married to Johnny Depp, which is unfortunate, for 15 months. Musk is fresh off a second divorce from his second wife (they were married twice. It’s a mess).

You know what they say about rebounds, kids. I mean, “they,” say nothing. But if I were “they,” I’d say something about how they’re bound to never last. Get it? 

By
Rachael Vaughan Clemmons
 Published : August 07, 2017
Tags:Amber HeardElon Muskcelebrity breakups
 
Consider AlsoFurther Articles
Latest News
 
Trending