Did Jennifer Lopez just reveal that she and Alex Rodriguez live together?

Jennifer Lopez is still trying to prove to you that her and Alex Rodriguez’s love is real. She’s like, really in love, okay?

So much so, that while talking about how supportive A-Rod is of her new Spanish album, she made a little note about the Lopez-Rodriguez living situation.

“I think it’s one of the best albums I’ve made in a long time and I’m super proud of it,” the 47-year-old told Entertainment Tonight. “[Alex] loves it. I’m so excited, you know, every time I finish something, I bring it home and I want him to hear it. He’s so supportive. He’s such a supportive person and so lovely.”

Okay, sure, he’s lovely. But wait — I’m sorry. You’re living with your boyfriend of two months?

As far as the JRod moniker that some outlets are using to describe the couple, Lopez wants you to know that's totally chill. Even though nobody is using it much because it very literally reeks of 2004. “It’s fine. We kind of thought that would happen" she told the mag. "Because people who knew us were already [saying] it. So, you guys, it’s not like you were original or anything.”

Good to know that Lopez and Rodriguez spend romantic, candlelit nights at their possibly shared home, chatting about what portmanteau the world could refer to them as. You know, when they’re not cuddling up on the couch with their matching white sneakers on. Who said romance was dead?!

As Lainey Gossip notes, this isn’t Jennifer’s first time at the high profile celebrity relationship rodeo (it’s a very special rodeo). It was like this with Ben Affleck, too. Remember the original Bennifer? Remember that horrid film “Gigli?” That whole thing didn’t end up so great, did it?

You gotta give it to JLo, though. She is a great planner. She plotted her way to this man over a cobb salad, and now she’s telling the world it’s love. She’s truly a master of the celebrity dating form — except for all those years she wasted with Casper Smart.

She could teach the rest of Hollywood a thing or to, no?