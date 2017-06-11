Dear Katy Perry: You can stop talking about Taylor Swift now

I would like to go on the record and say I think we’ve heard enough of Katy Perry talking about Taylor Swift. She should stop now. We’ve had enough.

The “Bon Appetit” singer is pretty desperate to sell copies of her new album, “Witness.” Part of her attempt at drumming up sales is talking about her feud with Taylor Swift. Which she has done basically every week for the last two months.

Perry confirmed her so-called beef with Swift on a Carpool Karaoke segment with James Corden in late May. “She started it and it’s time for her to finish it,” she said. “I tried to talk to her about it, and she wouldn’t speak to me. I do the right thing any time it feels like a fumble. [I got] a full shutdown, and then she writes a song about me [‘Bad Blood’]... that’s how you want to deal with it? Karma.”

Now, the 32-year-old is ready to let it go. Because her album came out over the weekend and she already has drummed up as much press as she could. “I forgive her and I’m sorry for anything I ever did, and I hope the same from her,” she said on The Thrive Global Podcast. “I think it’s actually like, I think it’s time… There are real problems in the world. You know what I’m saying?”

Well, Perry, what I think you’re saying is that you’re ready to squash the beef with Taylor Swift, even though you’re the only one who has been talking about it, so it’s really your fault we were thinking about it in the first place. That’s what I think.

“I love her and I want the best for her,” Perry continued. “I think that if we, both her and I, can be representatives of strong women that come together despite their differences, I think the whole world is going to go like, ‘Yeah, well we can do this.’”

What is Perry talking about? Is she doing okay? What is happening, here?

For what it’s worth, Taylor Swift has remained mum on the subject. But! She did release her entire back-catalog for streaming on the same day that Perry released “Witness.” So trust, T. Swift knows what you’re doing, Perry.

And she’s probably going to keep one-upping you until the very end.