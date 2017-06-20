That was quick: Kenya Moore reveals her new husband’s identity

Remember a few days ago, when Kenya Moore told all of us that she was married, but refused to tell us who, exactly, she was married to? Well now, the 46-year-old reality star has changed her tune.

Moore wed in an intimate beach getaway in St. Lucia earlier this month. As far as we knew, her husband was an anonymous businessman she met a year ago and started dating a few months later.

On Monday evening, Moore posted a photo of her new hubby, and revealed that his name is Marc Daly which — I must confess — is pretty anticlimactic. He does appear to be attractive, but only half of his face is visible, so who really knows.

More importantly, it looks like Moore waited to reveal his identity until she won a her restraining order against her ex-boyfriend Matt Jordan.

A judge made a decision earlier this month to grant Moore a one year restraining order against Matt. According to TMZ, the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star had a temporary restraining order, but it ended in April when she failed to show up in court. Jordan has to stay at least 200 yards away from Moore and her family.

Moore reportedly started dating Daly, who owns Brooklyn restaurant SoCo, after breaking up with Jordan. Cool!

She is apparently so, so happy about all of this, having told People, “I’m just ecstatic. This man is the love of my life and I’m so happy to begin our lives together as husband and wife.” Fun!

Anyway, that’s that. A hearty congratulations to Moore, who was able to keep her husband’s identity a secret for like, four days.

