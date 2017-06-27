Well, Kim Kardashian finally named North’s new puppy

In utterly fascinating news, Kim Kardashian has decided on a name for daughter North West’s new puppy. Exciting!

Sister puppies for North & P! Penelope named hers honey. What should we name ours? A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jun 17, 2017 at 8:22pm PDT

On June 17th, the 36-year-old revealed that she had gotten sister puppies for North and her niece Penelope — daughter of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick. “Penelope named hers honey,” she wrote on her Instagram. “What should we name ours?”

Please help us pick the final name today! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 25, 2017

What should North name her puppy? — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 26, 2017

This question proved difficult for the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star. So on Tuesday, she pleaded with her Twitter followers to help them! Names are so hard! “Please help us pick the final name today!” she wrote. Then she made a poll with North’s final four: Baby Jesus, Peachy Pop aka Peaches, Sushi and Goldie. I, like almost everyone else, voted for Peachy Pop. But apparently, Kardashian never wanted anybody’s opinion in the first place.

FYI the puppy's name is Sushi 🍣 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 27, 2017

“FYI the puppy’s name is Sushi,” she wrote early Tuesday morning. Well thanks for telling us our opinions don’t mean s—t, Kim!

Anyway, that’s been an update on Kim, North, and lil’ puppy Sushi. Here’s hoping Sushi will fare better than Kim’s other pets — she once had a dog named Dolce but he was mysteriously killed by a coyote. She also has a history of giving pets away when she doesn’t feel like dealing with them anymore, and she’s admitted to “not being the biggest animal person.”

Sushi — I wish you the best of luck. You are really going to need it.

Follow Rachael Vaughan Clemmons on Twitter — @rachaelclemz