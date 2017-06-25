Bella Thorne decided to kick it with Scott Disick again

Bella Thorne, a 19-year-old actress, recently said words to the tune of “Scott Disick is a bit much for even me, and I’m 19-years-old.” But fickle are the young, I guess: She’s already back to hanging out with the perpetually mooching Disick, and partying with him no less.

Thorne and Disick, a 34-year-old who first found fame as a reality sidekick on “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” were seen leaving Lana Del Rey’s birthday party — of course they were celebrating Lana Del Rey’s birthday — at 1OAK nightclub. Afterwards, they rode in the same car to an afterparty at a private residence.

A source tells People that the two have been spending quite a bit of time together. “Bella keeps spending time at Scott’s house,” the source told the magazine. “They have been hanging out every day. She seems to love the attention she gets from hanging out with him.” Yeah, that is pretty clear.

But apparently, the relationship is like, not even romantic, which should be a small comfort to us all. “Scott has people over at his house almost every night,” the source continued. “He continues to party. He is also spending time with his kids a few times a week.”

A few weeks ago, the “Famous in Love” actress opened up about her and Disick’s very brief, very gross love affair. “Scott is really nice, sweet, charming,” she said. “I don’t drink, and he really drinks a lot. ...I just wasn’t down. I was like, ‘I gotta leave.’ We were [at Cannes] a day and a half before I was like I’m booking my flight and leaving. I love to go out and have fun, I love to fucking dance, but I just don’t party hardcore like that and it was way too much for me. I was like, ‘Woah, this is not the way I live my life, bruh.’”

Yeah, she said ‘bruh.’

Anyway, apparently that’s what Scott Disick is into, and I bet on a scale of, "Girl, I guess," to "I'm sorry, what?" Kourtney Kardashian is this close to "Boy, bye."

