Are Kim and Kanye breaking up?

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West could be headed towards divorce. Or at least, that’s what some not that reputable sources say.

With their third wedding anniversary coming up soon — oh my god, this has been the longest three years ever, right? — The Mirror is reporting that not only are they spending the anniversary of their nuptials apart, but they might be on a trial split right now anyway. Because if a couple isn’t in the same room, that means they are literally not together any more. Didn’t you know?

West, 39, has recently gone to Wyoming to find himself in the mountains, as you do, and to possibly work on a new album. But maybe it’s more than that! “We’re all concerned that this could be a sign their marriage is on the rocks and that they want time apart,” a source says. “Kanye is in a very odd place in his life right now, so he’s happy to take a break. Kim convinced him that this was the best solution for him, as it would allow him to take time out of the spotlight.”

And apparently, the 36-year-old “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star is like, really loving the space. “I think she’s enjoying the freedom to do what she wants, knowing Kanye’s out of the city and has a good crew around him.”

My guess would be that the “Famous” rapper is just keeping it low-key this year — I mean, he’s still recovering from his reported breakdown last year. And he’s been enjoying his time off from public events following his hospitalization for exhaustion in November. “He really wants to get better,” a source told Us Weekly. “[He] will do whatever it takes to get healthy.”

Besides, just before the Met Gala, everything was supposedly fine between these two — a source told People that Kanye was all about Kim going to the gala solo, saying “Everything is great with him and Kim.”

Now we just wait and see, eh?