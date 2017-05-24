 
Kit Harington and Rose Leslie are ready for the next step

Romance, or whatever!
By
Rachael Vaughan Clemmons
 Published : May 24, 2017
Kit Harington Rose Leslie Moving In Together
Rose Leslie and Kit Harington attends The Olivier Awards 2017. Photo: Getty Images

Ygritte spent a lot of time on "Game of Thrones" telling Jon Snow he knew nothing, but Kit Harington must be a little wiser. That’s right, Harington —  deliciously man bun’d Jon Snow — and Rose Leslie — the SPOILER dead AF Ygritte — are taking the next step in their relationship. No, not sharing toothbrushes. That’s gross. They’re moving in together!

The couple, who has been rumored to be on-and-off for a few years, confirmed their relationship early last year. They were spotted holding hands last January which, ew, who even holds hands anymore? A few months later, the pair made their red carpet debut. Very fancy.

But in an interview with Esquire, the tiny, beautiful 30-year-old with the perpetually squinty eyes admits that this next step is huge. At first, he’s hesitant to talk about Leslie, also 30, saying “It’s as much her relationship as it is mine and I can’t speak for both of us. But yeah, we are very, very happy. So that’s what I’ll say about that.”

But then, fate intervenes, the ol’ wiley she-beast. The "Pompei" star's phone keeps ringing throughout the interview (that’s rude!), and he explains it’s because they’re looking for a place to live. Together. Forever. Well, presumably forever. Or however long celebrity love affairs last. He admits that they’re coordinating to look at Manhattan apartments. Meaning, there was a brief moment in time where we were all this close to being this close to the artist formerly known as Lord Snow.

But then, he dashes our dreams, admitting right before the story goes to press that he and Leslie decided against New York. “I’m the most fickle person,” he says. “Now I’m looking for a house in the English countryside; next week it will be Florida. Never take my word on what the f—k I’m doing!”

Ughhh. You’re killin' me, Harington.

 

Kit Harington Game of Thrones Celebrity Couples
