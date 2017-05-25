Kourtney Kardashian’s new boyfriend is definitely an upgrade from Scott Disick

While Scott Disick is over in Cannes making a fool of himself with Bella Thorne’s thirsty self, Kourtney Kardashian is like, “Scott Disick who? I don’t know him.” Because she has a new boyfriend and she really can’t be bothered.

That’s right. The 38-year-old has a beau of her own, Younes Bendjima. He’s 23-year-old and very enjoyable to look at. Kardashian and Bendjima have been seeing each other for about a month, and have spent several days together in the French Riviera. Rich people, am I right?

Also, it sure looks like the young dude is way more mature than Disick, 33. “Younes is young, but very responsible,” a source tells People. “He doesn’t really party. He’s very sweet to Kourtney.” No s—t! “Kourtney is having fun and he makes her happy,” another source says. “After all the drama with Scott, Younes is a great distraction. Scott is an absolute mess.” Very true!

Page Six has more on young Bendjima — turns out, he's very humble and stuff. “There’s no pressure at all,” he says about adapting to fame. “I’m still the same. I don’t forget where I’m from. I care about the fam and still hang out with my home boys … I’m still doing my thing." OK, sure!

Kardashian and Disick ended their nine-year relationship in July 2015. But Disick, a man most famous for co-opting the Kardashian’s fame, is apparently not remotely OK with Kourtney’s new relationship. “Scott is a typical guy about it,” a source says. “He doesn’t like that she’s dating. For him, it’s fine to hang out with girls, but when Kourtney does, he pouts.”

Okay, by hanging out with girls, he means that time he groped Bella Throne in public in a desperate plea for attention, right? Because, I mean, that’s what he’s actually doing.

As you were, Kourtney. You get that hot, pretty, beautiful young thing.