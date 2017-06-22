Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon still really want a second season of “Big Little Lies”

Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern are all very successful actresses with very successful careers. But for some reason, they just can not stop talking about the transformative power of “Big Little Lies” — and whether or not a second season is in the works.

The three blonde ladies sat down with the Los Angeles Times and talked about the “soapy whodunit” and also about how much they! Love! Each! Other! Dern and Witherspoon are planning a cacation together! Dern refers to Witherspoon and Kidman as goddesses! It just literally never stops.

They also talk about what a huge effect the show had on its audience, and how they have seen that on a personal level. “Beyond the pleasure of participating and telling these stories and seeing complicated female characters together, there’s also the deeper level of how many people are grateful the show addresses the question of domestic violence and sexual assault,” Dern says.

Kidman agrees. People are sending her emails! Which begs the question, how does one get Nicole Kidman’s email address? “I get so many emails from people revealing things — their relationships of domestic violence or even why a woman stays in a relationship with an abuser… Someone just recently came up to me and told me, ‘My girlfriend is leaving her husband. She told me — I am Celeste.’ That’s the only way she could put it: ‘I am Celeste.’”

All that said, a second season of the HBO hit as yet to be confirmed. Kidman says that as a producer of the show with Witherspoon, they’re putting out feelers. “There’s definitely room for exploration.”

So if you still haven’t watched it, there’s time to forget about it again and binge it in time for the second season. If it ever happens.

