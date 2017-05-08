Is Reese WItherspoon working on “Big Little Lies” Season 2?

“Big Little Lies” was a hit. And a star studded one, too: the rich lady thriller featured the likes of Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern and Alexander Skaarsgard’s wounded uretha.

Based on a novel of the same name, “Big Little Lies” hasn’t been greenlighted for a second season, although producers have reportedly asked author Liane Moriarty what her thoughts would be for continuing the story. “I have started to think about ways this could continue,” she explained. “The producers have asked me to see if I can come up with some new ideas.”

“I'm absolutely open to it because, once I started thinking, it was too much fun to see what I could do and to see these characters again," Moriarty continued. "And there's definitely places you can go.”

Now, Reese Witherspoon is fanning the flames of a second season’s fire. On Instagram, the actress shared a candid photo of herself with Laura Dern and Nicole Kidman, and wrote “Spending #SundayFunday with these ladies … working on some new lies.”

Spending #SundayFunday with these ladies ... working on some new lies 🙈🙉🙊 A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on May 7, 2017 at 4:48pm PDT

Naturally, the Internet went wild. Could this mean a second season of “Big Little Lies” could be in the works?

On the one hand, the series director, Jean-Marc Vallee, has been adamant that he thinks the limited series should be a one time deal. “To do a season two, I’m not for it,” Vallee told The Hollywood Reporter. “Let’s move on and do something else! … “Big Little Lies Two?” Nah… Why spoil it?”

On the other hand, Laura Dern is down — and why would we want to disappoint Laura Dern? “We had the time of our lives making these,” she told Vanity Fair. “People are asking us a lot if there is room for a season 2 of this, and I know there’s a lot of discussion.”

So what will it be?

Unfortunately, no dice. Well, not yet. Someone spilled the beans to E! News: the three actresses were just reuniting for a photoshoot. Womp Womp.

Never say never, though.