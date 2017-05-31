Scott Speedman is talking about the time he and Keri Russell dated

Scott Speedman, a standard issue Ken doll, was on “Felicity” nearly 20 years ago. And yet, he went on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and talked about being a bad boyfriend to Keri Russell so long ago.

Trotting down memory lane with Keri Russell herself, the 41-year-old admitted that he was once a disaster of a boyfriend. Which, yeah. Dudes in their young 20s — especially in the post-grunge phase of the early aughts — can often be defined as “disasters.” Especially after that disaster of a haircut Felicity got in season two. You know the one.

“We were actually dating at the time, and I had been such a disaster of a boyfriend, up until then,” Speedman says. “And I knew I had to put on a good show, and that I was going to see her new haircut. I was like, ‘C’mon man, you gotta bring it home. You gotta do it!’ And I got to work, and she turned around the corner and my face sort of froze in a half panic half smile situation. I did not pull it off. And [she] called me out. It was a Chia head sort of vibe.”

“Chia pet!” Russell corrects him. “It was a chia pet. There was a chia pet vibe.” It’s very nice of her to allow him to have some of the spotlight considering she is a way bigger star. And he is loving it!

“A young 20s boyfriend is called a disaster of a boyfriend,” Russell says.

“Not much has changed,” the “Animal Kingdom” actor concurs. Wow, I’m glad you two are having such a good time! Almost seems like you could do this in your personal time, but OK!

At least Russell made it out just fine. Her partner, Matthew Rhys, is also her "Americans" co-star, and she was like, secretly pregnant last year. She’s doing great.