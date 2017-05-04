Gisele Bündchen shows off Tom Brady's sweet side

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen continue to be the cutest couple in New England.

The retired runway icon took to Instagram on Thursday morning to share a heartwarming photo courtesy of her five-time Super Bowl champion husband. While we’re still a week away from Mother’s Day, that didn’t stop Gisele’s main man from giving her a beautiful bouquet of flowers. Isn’t he sweet!

“Thank you my love,” Gisele wrote in the post. “You are so sweet. I love you!”

Thank you my love @tombrady! You are so sweet. Te amo!❤️ Obrigada meu amor! Te amo! A post shared by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on May 4, 2017 at 6:02am PDT

The Patriots quarterback and his wife haven’t been shy about showing their affection for each other this week, as they were all over each other during the 2017 Met Gala in New York City.

Tom and Gisele were the talk of the town following their smooch-filled red carpet walk at this year’s installment of the fashion mega-event.

My date ❤️#metgala A post shared by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on May 2, 2017 at 11:28am PDT

Seriously guys, that’s a lot of social media PDA.

❤️ A post shared by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on May 1, 2017 at 2:53pm PDT

In addition to their buzzworthy Met Gala moment, the Patriots power couple also got some special treatment, which isn’t a surprise since Tom and Gisele served as co-chairs for the event alongside pop star Katy Perry, producer and singer Pharrell Williams, as well as Vogue editor-in-chief and fashion icon Anna Wintour. The Brady bunch seemingly broke the no-selfie rule, as they posed for a quick photo backstage with Wintour.

Just Co-Chairin'.... A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on May 2, 2017 at 6:13pm PDT

Boston’s beloved NFL superstar got the chance to hang out with another champ at the 2017 Met Gala, as he ran into tennis great Roger Federer. Brady admitted that he has some catching up to do if he wants to match Federer’s resume of 18 world titles.

18 championships!!! Damn, I'm gonna have to play a lot longer to catch that @rogerfederer!! 🏆 A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on May 2, 2017 at 11:18am PDT

As for Gisele, well, she just spent her time stunning the crowd with her always amazing runway moves.