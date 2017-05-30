Looking back at Wonder Woman' star Gal Gadot through the years

Gal Gadot has her biggest role of her acting career as she plays Diana Prince / Wonder Woman in the 2017 movie “Wonder Woman,” directed by Patty Jenkins.

Before landing this starring role, in the superhero film, Gadot was cast as Wonder Woman in “Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice.”

Many also remember Gadot for playing Gisele in the “Fast & Furious” movies, and other roles in "Keeping Up with the Jones," and "Triple 9."

The 32-year-old Israeli actress also has a career in modeling. Last year Gadot was featured in Miss Sixty’s Fall/Winter 2016 campaign. In 2015 she appeared in Gucci’s campaign for their fragrance, “Bamboo.” Gal Gadot was born in Rosh Ha’ayin, Israel on April 30, 1985. In 2004, at the age of 18, Gadot won the “Miss Israel” competition.

Gal Gabo wins 2004 Miss Israel competition

After winning Miss Israel, Gadot went on to compete and represent her country in the 2004 Miss Universe pageant in Ecuador.

Gal Gadot performs during Miss Universe 2004

In 2007, Gadot posed for a sexy photograph that was part of a tourism campaign created by the Israeli Consulate. The photo was considered “pornographic” by female politicians in Israel, although Gadot did not think so.

"Obviously, I don't think it's pornographic, or I wouldn't have done it," said Gadot, during an interview with Fox News. “Everyone is entitled to their own opinion. Israel is a democracy and that's what it's all about,” she added.

Former Miss Israel defends sexy photo used in tourism ad

At 32, Gadot has been in several big name films and television shows and has recently graced the cover of Glamour Marie Claire and W magazines.

She is married to an Israeli businessman, Yaron Versano, and has two children, Alma and Maya.

Take a look back at her best looks from 2004 until now.