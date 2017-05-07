Britney Spears outted Zoe Saldana’s pregnancy one time in 2014

Zoe Saldana is opening up about her old friend, Britney Spears.

The “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” actress revealed that her “Crossroads” costar made news of her pregnancy public — before she was ready, exactly. Let us ravel back to 2014, when the apocalypse was not so near, and Saldana hadn’t donned blackface to star in a movie about Nina Simone.

“We were on the same flight from L.A. to New York and we just talked for the duration of the flight,” she explained on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. “She has two boys, I was having twins — and we had a beautiful talk. And I forgot — it never even occurred to me to not to say anything. We weren’t trying to hide it, we were just trying to be discreet.”

Naturally, Spears, 35, shared the news to Entertainment Tonight. When ET asked whether or not Spears and Saldana would make another movie, Spears speculated that the 38-year-old might have her hands a little full. “Who knows? That’s a very good idea. But she’s pregnant with twins right now. So I’m sure she’s got a huge future ahead of her,” Spears said.

Saldana wasn’t mad about the big reveal, or anything. Which is why she brought it up. She was just um, surprised. “The way that it happend was so innocent that I never even thought of holding her accountable for anything. She was just being Britney… I was shocked because we weren’t ready to sort of share that. But it was Britney, so it’s okay.”

Saldana welcomed her twins, Bowie and Zy, with husband Marco Perego, later that year.

One thing is for damn sure: Britney Spears is gonna Britney. And that’s fair: I believe truly in my heart that the woman who brought us “Slave 4 U” should be able to do whatever it is that she wants.