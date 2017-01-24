Ewan McGregor has had enough.

The "T2 Trainspotting" star took on professional noted troll, Piers Morgan, about last weekend’s Womens March with one succinct tweet.

“Was going on Good Morning Britain, didn't realise @piersmorgan was host. Won't go on with him after his comments about #WomensMarch,” McGregor tweeted on Tuesday.

The actor’s feed is filled with retweets about the recent inauguration and it’s clear McGregor is concerned about America’s political future which — yeah, same. Morgan had previously written a takedown of the march, centered around Madonna who, by the way, was just one of millions of women present. Literal millions.

Morgan, it appears, is mostly just a man who just can’t get enough attention. In response to McGregor, the former host of a now cancelled show, Piers Morgan Live, rage tweeted back: “I see Ewan McGregor's now had 136k likes for his tweet about me. I've made him popular at last.” Sigh.

Okay, Piers, boo. Do you feel better now, or is your masculinity still just SO FRAGILE?

I’m sure you’ll let us know.