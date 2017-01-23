Liam, my sweet baby, are you okay?
Shots were fired outside of the illustrious Peppermint Club in West Hollywood, and the one-time 1D member was inside, and if anything were to happen to that precious child, I swear to Dumbledore.
TMZ reports that an unidentified man attempted to get in with a fake ID, and when he was denied, he made his way to the parking lot where he fired several shots into the air. Police found multiple shell casings on the ground after he fled the scene.
Nobody was hurt, and Liam reportedly left about 30 minutes after the incident.
Thank goodness the ex-boybander is safe: he’s expecting his first child with girlfriend Cheryl Cole this year.