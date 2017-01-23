Five, count’em five, players from Rutgers are headed to the Super Bowl in two Sundays, a program on the wrong end of so many headlines for 148 years of college football now has something to celebrate and point to. The five representatives from Rutgers are the most of any college football program in the nation. That four members of the New England Patriots and one Atlanta Falcon who all at one time donned scarlet will square-off in two weeks time in Houston is something not lost in the college...