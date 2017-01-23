Stacey Dash — who won our hearts a mere 22 years ago as Dionne in "Clueless," and then stomped on our hearts by being one of those people that says crazy, unhinged things for attention — has officially been fired from Fox News. Karma’s a b—, ain’t it?

Dash has made herself into quite the controversy-ridden conservative pundit, but she hasn’t been seen on air since last September. She debuted on Fox News in May of 2014, and in her brief time with the network she both made an expletive filled rant about Barack Obama and made disparaging, transphobic remarks about Caitlyn Jenner. What a cool lady!

Let’s be honest. Dash mostly she just revels in the attention she gets from making ignorant statements on Twitter. Taking away her biggest platform is probably the only good thing Fox News has ever done.

One more quick thing, though: As of Monday Jan. 23, her profile still lists her as a Fox News Contributor, so it looks like she’s not in denial at all and is taking the news really well.