1. Blake Lively's goddess Atelier Versace gown even has pockets.

2. Emma Stone makes princess dressing cool in a blush Valentino gown with stars. Swoon.

3. Kathryn Hahn ditched a dress for a sleek suit and bra. We love.

4. No Olivia Pope white for Kerry Washington. The actress slayed in a gold Dolce & Gabbana dress.

5. Lily Collins doesn't shy away from pink or poofy in this feminie Zuhair Murad Couture gown.

6. Well hello, Mandy Moore. The actress stunned in a Naeem Khan gown with plunging neckline — a big trend of the night.

7. Is there anything this 12-year-old isn't good at? Millie Bobby Brown stuns in a sliver sequin Jenny Packham dress.

8. Natalie Portman channels Jackie O in an elegant chartreuse Prada gown.

9. Metallics were big at the Globes. Priyanka Chopra paired her golden Ralph Lauren gown with a vampy pout. Perfection.

10. Reese Witherspoon might be channeling her look from the 2007 Globes, but when you look this good 10 years later, why not?

11. Not only did best actress winner Tracee Ellis Ross sparkle in her silver strapless Zuhair Murad gown — she wore diamonds on every finger.