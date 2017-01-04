Headlining acts for the 2017 Governors Ball Music Festival were announced this morning — and we're prettttttty stoked.

The seventh annual festival, which will take over Randall's Island Park on June 2nd to 4th, features headliners Tool, Chance the Rapper and Phoenix. Also on the lineup: Childish Gambino, Wu-Tang Clan, Tove Lo, Flume, Wiz Khalifa, Flume, Rae Sremmurd, Banks, Air, Charlie XCX and DJ duelers Mark Ronson vs. Kevin Parker. More than 65 artists in total will play this year's three-day event — check the full list and official poster below.

Rumors that hard rockers Tool would headline the seven-year-old festival began in late December when Consequence of Sound ambiguously reported the news. (Reps for the festival declined to comment.) The festival will be Tool’s first NYC appearance in more than a decade, and theoretically may include some of the two albums worth of unreleased new music the band is said to be sitting on. (Tool told fans at an October meet-and-greet that only five of those songs were up to their "standard.” Oh!)

The news comes on the tail of Coachella’s two-weekend lineup announcement, where Kendrick Lamar, Beyonce and Radiohead will headline the California festival come April. However, should you opt to stay closer to home this year, tickets and passes for Governors Ball will be available online at govball.com Jan. 6 at noon EST.