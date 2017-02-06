Timing is everything.
Okay, that’s not something I would normally say, but now that I’ve seen this not very cryptic post on Jennifer Lopez’s Instagram, I don’t know guys. I’m tempted to agree.
Related: Are Drake and J.Lo a couple or nah?
“Timing is everything. If it’s meant to happen, it will, and for the right reasons,” the post reads.
What could this possibly mean?! Could it be a response to recent speculation about the pop star’s definitely not fake relationship with Drake? According to Perez, Canada’s finest rapper and “Degrassi” alum — OMG, you guys remember “Degrassi?” — was recently spotted getting close with a retired porn star in Amsterdam last week, which, okay. But what does it mean?!
Related: Oh it's Scarlett Johansson, just chattin' about sexism in Hollywood and whitewashing
I suppose we'll just have to wait and see.
In the meantime, I encourage Jennifer Lopez to keep posting really thirsty pics on Instagram because, honestly, she looks great.