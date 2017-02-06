ADVERTISEMENT
Monday, February 06, 2017
Jennifer Lopez has a not very cryptic message for somebody — who could it possibly be?

Subtlety isn’t her strong point, and that’s okay.

Jennifer Lopez attends the Giuseppe for Jennifer Lopez Launch at Neiman Marcus Beverly Hills.

Timing is everything.  

Okay, that’s not something I would normally say, but now that I’ve seen this not very cryptic post on Jennifer Lopez’s Instagram, I don’t know guys. I’m tempted to agree. 

“Timing is everything. If it’s meant to happen, it will, and for the right reasons,” the post reads.  

What could this possibly mean?! Could it be a response to recent speculation about the pop star’s definitely not fake relationship with Drake? According to Perez, Canada’s finest rapper and “Degrassi” alum — OMG, you guys remember “Degrassi?” — was recently spotted getting close with a retired porn star in Amsterdam last week, which, okay. But what does it mean?!

I suppose we'll just have to wait and see. 

In the meantime, I encourage Jennifer Lopez to keep posting really thirsty pics on Instagram because, honestly, she looks great. 

