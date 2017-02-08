Justin Timberlake — mega pop star, occasional actor, and perhaps most importantly, former Mouseketeer — has some feelings about why he decided to leave *NSYNC, and he is finally ready to tell us all about it. Lucky us!

“I was growing out of it,” Timberlake tells The Hollywood Reporter. “I felt like I cared more about the music than some of the other people in the group.”

Okay, first of all this is rude because I know for a fact JC Chasez cared about the group. I could just tell from the way he danced in the “It’s Gonna Be Me” video.

Second of all, fine. But *NSYNC went on hiatus in 2002. So this whole thing is just 15 whole years too late.

I really used to love this man, you guys. But every time he opens his mouth, he says something problematic. Can't we just go back to the glory years of him being on "SNL" every other month?

This year, Timberlake earned a Best Original Song Oscar nomination for “Can’t Stop The Feeling!”— so I’m sure we’ll get some more charming quotes from him in the near future. Hooray!