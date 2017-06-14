Kindergarten class has some seriously epic responses to ‘Wonder Woman’

File this under "aww." This Sunday, Patty Jenkins, director of "Wonder Woman," took to Twitter to share some endearing news that quickly went viral.

My producer just sent me this... ABSOLUTELY INCREDIBLE! This makes every hard day worth it. Thank you to whomever wrote it!!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/3DzIaMueIh — Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) June 11, 2017

As the social media post reveals, the index of aww-infused "Wonder Woman" moments came to her via her producer who got the list from someone who works in a kindergarten classroom. The screenshot features many stellar points, but here are a few of our favorites:

Another girl very seriously asked the teacher if she could ditch her uniform for the Wonder Woman armor bc [sic] she “wanted to be ready if she needed to save the world.” The teacher laughed and said it was okay, and the next day the girl came dresses as Wonder Woman and not a single kid batted an eye.

A boy threw his candy wrapping in the floor and a 5-year-old girl screamed “DON’T POLLUTE YOU IDIOT, THAT IS WHY THERE ARE NO MEN IN TEMYSCIRA [sic]”

On Wednesday, a girl came with a printed list of every single female superhero and her powers, to avoid any trouble when deciding roles at recess.

I was talking to one of the girls that hadn’t seen the movie, and the next day she came and very seriously told me, “You were right, 'Wonder Woman' was way better than 'Frozen.'”

With box office sales climbing to over $450 million, the movie is receiving a slew of much-deserved press for being female-friendly, and Oprah Winfrey even threw a spectacular bash themed around the film. It’s also garnering buzz for representing “thigh jiggle” (because, well, real women’s thighs jiggle) and having a female director — two obvious wins for feminism — and we’re thrilled the media has picked up and highlighted these stories. And, of course, we're hopeful that one day a woman sitting in the director’s chair in Hollywood will be so common that, well, it’s a non-story.