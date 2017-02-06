ADVERTISEMENT
Monday, February 06, 2017
ADVERTISEMENT
Today 4:11 pm

How cute is Olivia Wilde's baby girl?!

Literally, so adorable.

Olivia Wilde attends Target's Toycracker Premiere event at Spring Studios.

Olivia Wilde attends Target's Toycracker Premiere event at Spring Studios.

Getty Images

Photo:

Finally, Olivia Wilde gives us a good glimpse at Daisy Sudeikis — and look at those damn adorable cheeks!

The actress, who is married to “SNL” alum Jason Sudeikis, posted the photo of her daughter clad a cozy white sweater to Instagram over the weekend, with the caption “My wonder woman. #whyimarch.” This is the second time we’ve gotten a glimpse at the youngest Sudeikis, who was born in October of last year. The couple also have a son together, Otis, who is two-years-old.

Related: Olivia Wilde welcomes baby number 2!

My wonder woman. #whyimarch

A photo posted by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on

Wilde has been pretty vocal when it comes to how she feels about our current administration, especially on social media. The “OC” actress also shared photos of her protesting in the Women’s March on Washington, and proudly voiced her support for the ACLU.

Related: Jennifer Lopez has a not very cryptic message for somebody — who could it possibly be?

Congrats on the cute kid, Olivia. And congrats on being woke.

Related Links

Olivia Wilde welcomes baby number 2!

Olivia Wilde welcomes baby number 2!

Actress Olivia Wilde and funnyman/screenwriter husband Jason Sudeikis are now a family of 4! The couple welcomed a new baby girl on October 11, which was ironically also International Day of the Girl. How cool is that?! We’ve been expecting this new addition from the couple, since Wilde has been making public appearances well into her third trimester, baby bump in tow. Wilde kept the actual birth pretty low profile, she posted an Instagram picture of her not-even-a-week old daughter on...
Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis are having a boyOlivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis are having a babyThe Word: Jason Sudeikis says sex with Olivia Wilde made him skinny
John Wick

'John Wick: Chapter 2' is bigger, badder and maybe even better

‘John Wick: Chapter 2’ Director: Chad Stahelski Stars: Keanu Reeves, Riccardo Scamarcio Rating: R 4 (out of 5) Globes The finest parts of 2014’s super-hitman-gone-rogue romp “John Wick” were, of course, the action scenes. The second finest parts were the glimpses into an absurd assassins’ underworld — a secret society with its own Tribeca hotel, its own high-end restaurant, even its own currency. “John Wick: Chapter 2” is predictably bigger and badder, but it doesn’t only amp up the fights and...
How Madewell created the everyday bra of your dreams10Photos

How Madewell created the everyday bra of your dreams

Madewell, who prides itself on creating the always-so-perfect staples for your capsule wardrobe, has branched into intimates, launching online and in stores Feb. 7. The simplistic but comfort-focused bralettes and undies are your trusty answer to that first layer of the day.  The collection features soft-to-the-touch natural fabrics — pillowy brushed cotton and lighter-than-air lace and mesh — and classic, comfortable cuts that are both modest and modern. The 42-piece line is designed to be...
Eight unexpected collaborations that will rock this year's Grammy Awards

Eight unexpected collaborations that will rock this year's Grammy Awards

Between Brexit, Donald Trump, and Lochtegate, you could definitely say that 2016 was the year when things got weird — and music was no exception. This year’s Grammy nominations include tons of crossover collaborations between some of the unlikeliest artists in the music industry. For the days when you feel like exploring some genre-bending songs, here are some of the most unexpected (and for the most part, exhilarating) music pairings to come out of last year. 
Seth Rollins is on the shelf. At least that's what WWE wants us to believe.

WWE Talk: Is the Seth Rollins injury a total work?

After the greatest Super Bowl comeback of all time at the hands of my New England Patriots, we are knee deep in the road to WrestleMania. Knee deep in a road? Does that metaphor make any sense? Does life make sense? What is life? Philosophy aside, all wrestling mark eyes seem to be on the well-being of a certain architect. An architect who was very recently rebuilt in rehab fell victim to a karmic return of the injuries he doled out to the likes of Sting and Finn Balor. Yes, Seth Rollins...
Bill Belichick sent Stephen Gostkowski out for a 33-yard field goal with less than 10 minutes left in Super Bowl LI.

The anatomy of the Patriots' epic Super Bowl LI comeback win

Here’s going to be the most forgotten aspect of the New England Patriots’ epic comeback in Super Bowl LI:  Bill Belichick’s decision to send Stephen Gostkowski out for a 33-yard field goal rather than make a desperate attempt at fourth-and-15, even considering the 28-9 deficit the Patriots faced against the Atlanta Falcons with less than 10 minutes remaining in the game. Desperate times call for measures much the same, and the Patriots were just that.  What good was the sure-thing considering...
British Speaker opposes letting Trump address parliament

British Speaker opposes letting Trump address parliament

By William James and Kylie MacLellan LONDON (Reuters) - The speaker of Britain's lower house of parliament said on Monday he would not support any plans for U.S. President Donald Trump to address parliament during a state visit planned for later this year, citing Trump's temporary immigration ban as a factor. More than 1.8 million people in Britain have signed a petition calling for Trump's planned visit to be canceled or downgraded to avoid embarrassing Queen Elizabeth, part of a grassroots...
Boston Ballet Ball 2017 co-chairs Hannah Grove and Alison Quirk19Photos

The Boston Ballet's Ball of Enchantment was this weekend's most glamorous engagement [PHOTOS]

The Castle at Park Plaza played host to a dreamy fairy tale scene that appeared to be plucked from the sets of Marius Petipa's "The Sleeping Beauty." The Boston Ballet's Ball of Enchantment was held Saturday evening, for a night of cocktails, entertainment and mingling between the esteemed company, trustees and patrons of the Boston Ballet. RELATED: 'Our American Hamlet' kicks off Commonwealth Shakespeare Company's spring program Co-chairs Hannah Grove and Alison Quirk helmed the annual...
Zayn Malik seen on the streets of Manhattan on December 9, 2016 in New York City.

Zayn Malik slams critics over anxiety

Zayn Malik has a message for all of his, um, haters.  The singer and former One Direction boy bander took to Twitter over the weekend to remind everyone that he’s here to stay.  Related: Zayn Malik reveals struggle with anxiety According to Daily Mail, The “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” singer has only sporadically appeared on stage, thanks to his struggle with anxiety. And I guess somebody told him that because of said struggle, he should just quit music all together. But even I, a humble gossip...

Most Commented

ADVERTISEMENT

New York

Stuyvesant Town

New Stuyvesant Town lottery opens for middle-income units

Today 3:47 pm It’s been almost a year since Stuyvesant Town opened a 15,000-name wait list for its affordable apartments, and they’ve now launched another lottery, this time for households earning between $84,150 and $149,490 annually. The availabilities are spread throughout Stuy Town and Peter Cooper Village and include $2,805/month one-bedrooms and $3,366/month two-bedrooms. Read more at 6sqft...

Philadelphia

Rendering of the new location by BLT architects

Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant opening up in Center City

Today 3:58 pm The 20-year-old brewpub chain Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant is opening their first location in Philly at 13th and Market streets — just across from the Pennsylvania Convention Center and Reading Terminal Market.  “We’ve long wanted to join Center City’s exciting and diverse restaurant scene, but we wanted to be part of something from the ground up,” says Kevin Finn, Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant president and founder. “There has been tremendous population growth as places like East Market...

Boston

Jimmy Garoppolo is the least of New England's roster issues.

Patriots will make tough decisions on 2017 free agents, extending 2018 class

Today 3:56 pm Lets set aside the fact that the Patriots will need to make a decision on Jimmy Garoppolo, who may have spent his last game backing up 39-year-old Tom Brady (who after Sunday appears to still be in his prime). As he told SiriusXM Monday, he's not quitting any time soon,"If it was up to my wife she'd have me retire today, she told me that last night … I said 'Too bad, babe.'" Also avoid thinking about the rehab of Rob Gronkowski, a player whose absence could have derailed a Super Bowl run but...
ADVERTISEMENT
Metro Newsletter
MOST READMOST RECENT

read today's paper

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Top Lifestyle News