Tens of thousands are expected to march in New York on Saturday in solidarity with the Women’s March on Washington simultaneously taking place in the nation’s capital.

The marchers, who are joined by activists both around the country and around the world, are promoting the rights of women, the LGBTQ community, workers, environmental issues, racial inequality and more.

Plans for the marches began the day after Donald Trump was elected president in November, following a contentious campaign in which he vowed to eradicate President Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act, defund Planned Parenthood, enforce stronger immigration laws and withdraw from the Paris Climate Agreement.

The New York event kicks off at 10:30 a.m. at Dag Hammarskjold Plaza on 47th Street between 1st and 2nd avenues with a Facebook Live salute with marchers in London. A rally with speakers will follow, and the march is set to get underway just before noon.

Marchers will travel south in staggered groups from the plaza to 42nd Street and head west past Grand Central Terminal to 5th Avenue. They will then turn north and continue to the end of the march route near Trump Tower at 721 5th Avenue.

Guest speakers, music and more will take place throughout the afternoon.