Stream This: In defense of 'Ocean's Twelve' and 'Superman III'

‘Ocean’s Twelve’

Netflix Instant Here’s an unpopular opinion: The best film trilogy of the 2000s wasn’t “The Lord of the Rings.” It was Steven Soderbergh’s star-studded heist trifecta. Here’s another: The finest of those was the silly middle entry — the one that was clearly a paid European vacation for celebrities who didn’t need them, where you can tell everyone involved was more interested in goofing around than telling a story. Thing is, no one has ever goofed around quite like this. Soderbergh has rarely been more formally playful, the cast never loopier. And yet buried in all the loud colors, screen-filling title cards and weirdo ad-libbing lies Catherine Zeta-Jones’ finest screen work. As a dogged Interpol agent, she’s steely, vulnerable, thrilling. Or maybe it’s just that her hair looks better in a bob than as a flowing mane.

Warner Bros. Pictures Photo:

‘Superman III’

Netflix Instant Here’s another nutso hot take: The infamous third of the Christopher Reeve “Superman”s doesn’t suck — sometimes. We’d never defend all of it, and it’s a precursor for the bloat that would come to dominate our current superhero apocalypse. It also has three great, great set pieces. There’s the slapstick opener, which jettisons the traditional bombastic outer space titles for Rube Goldbergian sight gags, courtesy one of comedy’s finest directors, Richard Lester (“A Hard Day’s Night”). There’s the stretch where our caped crusader turns into a Johnnie Walker-guzzling psycho, culminating in the brutal Evil Supes-vs.-Clark Kent smackdown. And then, of course, there’s the surreal image of jazz singer Annie Ross turning into a robot. Skip to the best bits and you’ve got 15 minutes of comic book movie bliss.

Warner Bros. Pictures Photo: