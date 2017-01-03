ADVERTISEMENT
Tuesday, January 03, 2017
Stream This: In defense of 'Ocean's Twelve' and 'Superman III'

Meanwhile, head over to FilmStruck for Ernst Lubitsch's indisputably great World War II comedy "To Be or Not to Be."

Ocean's Twelve

Brad Pitt and George Clooney are both super weird in 2004's underrated "Ocean's Twelve," now streaming on Netflix Instant.

‘Ocean’s Twelve’
Here’s an unpopular opinion: The best film trilogy of the 2000s wasn’t “The Lord of the Rings.” It was Steven Soderbergh’s star-studded heist trifecta. Here’s another: The finest of those was the silly middle entry — the one that was clearly a paid European vacation for celebrities who didn’t need them, where you can tell everyone involved was more interested in goofing around than telling a story. Thing is, no one has ever goofed around quite like this. Soderbergh has rarely been more formally playful, the cast never loopier. And yet buried in all the loud colors, screen-filling title cards and weirdo ad-libbing lies Catherine Zeta-Jones’ finest screen work. As a dogged Interpol agent, she’s steely, vulnerable, thrilling. Or maybe it’s just that her hair looks better in a bob than as a flowing mane.

Superman III

Say what you will about the not-very-good "Superman III" (1983), but it contains a section where our hero (Christopher Reeve) turns evil and guzzles some Johnnie Walker. And not even the high-end kind.

‘Superman III’
Here’s another nutso hot take: The infamous third of the Christopher Reeve “Superman”s doesn’t suck — sometimes. We’d never defend all of it, and it’s a precursor for the bloat that would come to dominate our current superhero apocalypse. It also has three great, great set pieces. There’s the slapstick opener, which jettisons the traditional bombastic outer space titles for Rube Goldbergian sight gags, courtesy one of comedy’s finest directors, Richard Lester (“A Hard Day’s Night”). There’s the stretch where our caped crusader turns into a Johnnie Walker-guzzling psycho, culminating in the brutal Evil Supes-vs.-Clark Kent smackdown. And then, of course, there’s the surreal image of jazz singer Annie Ross turning into a robot. Skip to the best bits and you’ve got 15 minutes of comic book movie bliss.

To Be or Not to Be

Ernst Lubitsch's 1942 World War II comedy "To Be or Not to Be," starring Carole Lombard and Jack Benny, somehow turns the line "So they call me Concentration Camp Ehrhardt?" into a hilarious running gag.

‘To Be or Not to Be’
Tough times, they say, make for great art. And since we appear to be heading into another grim era, hopefully some comedy genius will gift us with a laugh riot as hilarious and biting as Ernst Lubitsch’s 1942 romp, which was set in good ol’ Nazi-occupied Warsaw — and made, mind you, while war was in full swing. Carole Lombard and Jack Benny play Shakespearean actors who decide to infiltrate the local German unit, the latter by posing as a concentration camp honcho. The famous “Lubitsch touch” was never applied to edgier material, and yet he still managed to wring yuks from front-page horrors. What the film did 75 years ago can be seen on “SNL” today: They help us laugh at our considerable pain.

Taraji P Henson

Taraji P. Henson wanted to inspire young women with 'Hidden Figures'

When Taraji P. Henson first went to meet Katherine Johnson — the woman she plays in “Hidden Figures” — she was greeted at her home by her two daughters. They hugged her and told the “Empire” actress, 46, how happy they were she was going to play their mother. “I was like, ‘No pressure,’” Henson jokes. Set in the 1960s, “Hidden Figures” tells the story of three women — Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan (Octavia Spencer) and Mary Jackson (Janelle Monae) — who were integral in the early days of the space...
The Tom Brady "revenge" tour continues into the postseason.

NFL Playoff quarterback power rankings: The haves vs. the have-nots

There appear to be two categories of quarterbacks in the NFL playoffs this postseason, the haves and the have-nots. Some have-nots (like Dak Prescott) could birth a new legend this winter. Others (Matt Moore) have a lot of work to do. Here's a look at how we rank the 12 quarterbacks still fighting for a Super Bowl: 1. Tom Brady, Patriots: Four Super Bowl wins, six trips to the big game and arguably the best 12-game season of all time. No doubt here. 2. Aaron Rodgers, Packers: He could win MVP...
The Giants have the right tools to go into Big D and come away victorious.

Giants and Dolphins the top 'sleepers' in NFC, AFC playoffs

For years it was “sasquatch in the city – like” rare for the No. 1 seed in the AFC and the No. 1 seed in the NFC to both reach the Super Bowl in the same postseason. But recent football history has turned rarity into ordinary, as in the past three seasons the top seeds in each conference have made the big game (Denver vs. Carolina in 2016, New England vs. Seattle in 2015, Denver vs. Seattle in 2014). This year, the Patriots have the No. 1 seed in the AFC and they are heavy favorites to get to...
Mariah Carey is the buzz name of 2017 because of what she did (or did not do) at the tail end of 2016. Carey fumbled her way through Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest (just rolls off the tongue) as she failed to even lip synch as two of her old songs played. Carey has a sizable group of die-hard followers that found everyone but her to blame for the incident, but it also brought Carey back to a light she hasn't been in quite some time. The 46-year-old Carey was a huge...
Odell Beckham Jr. has been better about taking the bait from opposing players and fans of late.

Kristian Dyer: Odell Beckham, Giants ready to make noise in playoffs

In a game he he was baited, where the other team was trying to push his buttons, it was instead a restrained, suddenly-mature Odell Beckham Jr. who showed that he is ready for the playoffs. Beckham finally acting like a man that has this New York Giants team pointed in the right direction, this after a tough 19-10 win at the Washington Redskins. The story of Beckham and his emotions is well-known, of course. This is a player who undoubtedly is known around the league for his lack of restraint....
Michael Floyd should be a major factor for the Patriots in the playoffs.

Eric Wilbur's 3 things we learned: On Tom Brady, Michael Floyd and the AFC playoffs

Three things we learned about the Patriots this week.   1. Tom Brady should be NFL MVP Atlanta's Matt Ryan and Dallas' Dak Prescott have legitimate cases to be heard as well, but with his three-touchdown performance in the the Patriots’ 35-14 win over the Miami Dolphins in the regular season finale on Sunday, Brady pushed his candidacy to another level. Despite missing the first four games of the season (remember that?), Brady finished 2016 with 28 touchdown passes and only two interceptions,...
Kristian Dyer's 3 things we learned: Giants dismiss Redskins

Kristian Dyer's 3 things we learned: Giants dismiss Redskins

There is momentum now for the New York Giants, a 19-10 win at the Washington Redskins now gives them three wins in the final four games of the regular season as they head into the playoffs. The Giants, now 11-5, have to feel good about the play of their defense in the win over an NFC East rival while getting the bad taste of their mouth from an embarrassing Week 16 loss at the Philadelphia Eagles. The Giants took the lead via a Robbie Gould 22-yard field goal in the first quarter and then...
The Jets took down the Bills in both teams' season finales.

Tony Williams' 3 things we learned: Jets go out on a high note

The banged-up Jets played out the string with a 30-10 win over a Buffalo Bills (7-9) team that was enduring a similar fate. It wasn’t necessarily an artistic sendoff, but Gang Green showed enough flashes to give its tortured faithful a proper ending to an arduous and injury-plagued season. There were many notable players inactive – and among the more distinguished names in street clothes were defensive tackle Steve McLendon, tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins, and cornerback Nick Marshall. The...

Pentagon says it can protect U.S., allies from North Korean missile threats
New York

The scene of the road collapse on East 65th Street.

Road collapse reported on Upper East Side

Today 11:43 am A partial road collapse happened on the Upper East Side Monday morning. The collapse occured on East 65th Street between 3rd and Lexington avenues, police said. All lanes are closed until further notice. Police tweeted that the collapse was caused by "steam pipe problems," but a city council member told NBC4 the issue was related to a broken water main. FDNY, Con Edison and the Office of Emergency Management are on the scene. Gas and electric service reportedly were not immediately affected.

Philadelphia

Second-term Philadelphia District Attorney Seth Williams is up for reelection, but faces a growing field of political opponents, including four in his own party.

2 more candidates enter race to unseat Philadelphia district attorney

Today 10:26 am Philadelphia’s second-term District Attorney Seth Williams is facing a growing field of opponents in his re-election effort this year, including four from his own party. Two more candidates hoping to unseat Williams, a Democrat, joined the race Monday, bringing the number of political opponents to five. Former Philadelphia Assistant District Attorney Michael Untermeyer announced his candidacy for the Democratic nomination. Beth Grossman, also a veteran of the prosecutor's office, is the first...

Boston

Medical marijuana could be prescribed by nurse practitioners.

Nurse practitioners could get OK to authorize pot for patients

Yesterday 6:41 pm A rule change proposed by Massachusetts health officials would allow certified nurse practitioners to authorize medical marijuana use for patients. Public hearings on that and other revisions to the medical marijuana program will take place Tuesday in Boston and on Thursday in Holyoke, WBZ reported. Under current rules, doctors must give patients permission before they can register to use marijuana for medical conditions. The new rule would allow nurse practitioners to OK medical marijuana use,...
