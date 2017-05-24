First full Game of Thrones Season 7 trailer warns 'war is here'

We hope you like war, because that's all you're getting in the first full trailer for Season 7 of “Game of Thrones.”

The new trailer has Cersei Lannister vowing to take on all of the many, many enemies that are closing in on King’s Landing. “Whatever stands in our way, we will defeat it,” she tells her doubtful-looking brother Jaime.

He’s not wrong to worry — any one of the “whatever” forces heading straight for their doorstep would be enough to contend with. The biggest threat gets the most screen time, as Daenerys Targaryen’s dragon-led army crosses the seas and plains with her new allies the Greyjoys of the Iron Islands, and the Tyrells and the Martells, both looking for personal revenge against the Lannisters.

But they’re not too busy to have a little fun, too — the trailer includes a brief shot of Oberyn Martell’s widow Ellaria Sand kissing Yara Greyjoy. Is it strategy, or love? In the world of “Game of Thrones,” usually both, and it usually ends badly.

And don't forget the North is still pretty angry, with their zombie king Jon Snow looking ready to stare down death again. There’s also much clanging of weapons, fire-breathing dragons, shouting, burning ships, running through snow and the omnipresent threat of winter.

Which brings us to the only person who isn’t willing to destroy Westeros to rule it, Ser Davos. “If we don’t put aside our enmities and bound together, we will die, and then it doesn’t matter whose skeleton sits on the Iron Throne,” he tells someone who is probably not listening.

As for who should win? We’re not taking sides just yet. The shortened seven-episode Season 7 of “Game of Thrones” premieres July 16 on HBO — and the spoilers have started. Though we also might already know the ending?