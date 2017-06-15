Somebody compiled all the 'Game of Thrones' deaths, so you didn't have to

If you are some kind of low-key sadist, have 21 minutes and no hobbies to speak of, and are a fan of “Game of Thrones,” here’s the perfect way to pass the time.

YouTuber Leon Andrew Razon compiled all the deaths so far in the “Game of Thrones” series. All 150,966 of them. The man can count!

The compilation is very thorough, including animals (direwolf! The Mountain’s horse!), random side characters (hooded assassin! Hill Tribes warrior!) and then of course the ones we hold nearest and dearest to our hearts (Robb Stark, you beautiful boy). And man, peasants and lecherous men do not last long in Westeros.

The video comes just in time, too, with only 31 days left until the premiere of season 7. The Emmy-winning show will premiere on HBO on July 16 at 9 p.m.

The official trailer reminds you to forget the whole "winter is coming" mess — winter is here, and with it, promises of war. Cersei, who has no chill, is finally a goth queen, first of her name. And she’s vowing to take on her ever growing number of enemies. Daenerys led her dragons and her warriors across the seas with her new allies, the Greyjoys, and is wearing some very chic winter wear.

Ellaria Sands makes out with Yara Greyjoy, too, just in case you were worried this season would be too focused on the battles and not the budding romances. Oh, and Jon Snow is still pretty.

Unfortunately, the second half of the final season might not premiere until 2019 — as showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are hard at work making everything perfect. And the rumored prequels? They’re likely not coming anytime soon, either. “Making 'Game of Thrones' as good as possible is the No. 1 goal,” admits Casey Bloys, HBO's president of programming. “... [Benioff and Weiss] put everything — and are putting everything — into this show.”