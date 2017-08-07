3 burning questions from this week's 'Game of Thrones'

Here's what we need to know after watching "The Spoils of War."

Um, last night’s episode of “Game of Thrones,” aptly titled “The Spoils of War,” was very good, right?

First of all, new Dickon Tarly can get it. He is fine as hell! But also there were more timely reunions — Arya and Sansa; Arya and what’s left of Bran’s likeness; Jon and Theon with the PTSD; and then, very nearly, Tyrion and Jaime. But what of you know, everything else? Here are three burning questions we have after the fourth episode of Season 7.

Are Jon and Dany the endgame?

The seventh season of “Game of Thrones” definitely seems to be setting up Jon and Daenerys as the series OTP. Especially now that Jon has brought Dany into the depths of a cave on Dragonstone. It is a straight up fact that Jon does his best work in caves — how could you forget Ygritte’s very on-the-nose “You know nothing, Jon Snowwwwww *moan*” from Season 3?

And sure, Jon brings Dany to the cave to show her the old-school paintings of White Walkers and the First Men and the Children of the Forest. But he also brings her to the cave to give Khaleesi what I call “sploosh eyes.” And according to showrunner David Benioff, it’s working.

“There’s conflict, and it’s conflict between powerful people and to make it all even more complicated [Jon and Dany are] starting to be attracted to each other," Benioff says. "And so much of it is not from dialogue or anything we wrote. It’s just the two of them in a very small space standing near each other and us just watching that and feeling the heat of that.”

So yeah, they may be related, but it looks like they’re definitely going to get in each other’s guts.

What does the future look like for the remaining Stark children?

Sansa, Arya and Bran have all been on their own very dark journeys. And their reunion demonstrates how different they’ve become. There’s Bran, who is hovering somewhere between full robot and an annoying college freshman on summer break who can’t stop talking about Sartre and Nietzsche; Arya, who has started dressing like her father, styling her hair like Jon Snow, and very clearly loves murder; and Sansa, bruised but not broken. It’s a lot!

So how will what’s left of Ned’s legacy come together, and what cause will unite them? And perhaps, most importantly, what part will they have to play in the coming wars against Cersei, perhaps, and against the White Walkers? And also, how is that dang Valyrian steel dagger going to play a part? They hovered on that thing for so long, it better damn well pay off.

Is Jaime dead or nah?

OK, I pretty much know the answer to this one. And it’s: nah. What would be the point of killing off a handsome man with one hand when he just learned that Olenna, Queen of Thorns, was responsible for killing his son Joffrey? Plus, he just realized that Cersei is kind of the worst.

Before the season is done, Jaime will likely try his (golden) hand at kingslaying once more — but this time, it will be a queen, who also happens to be his unhinged sister. It’s already been prophesied, y’all.