Watch: Mark Wahlberg, Will Ferrell schooled by little kid on 'Ellen'

Mark Wahlberg and Will Ferrell were stumped by Ellen DeGeneres. Photo by 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show'

Mark Wahlberg and Will Ferrell are great at the whole acting thing, but maybe they should skip trying to be trivia champions.

The "Daddy's Home 2" stars stopped by Ellen DeGeneres' talk show to chat about their comedy sequel as well as go toe-to-toe with an 11-year-old boy in a game show style contest. While Wahlberg and Ferrell were pretty confident going into the match, they quickly learned that little Zachary Rifkin was one kid you didn't want to mess with.

Rifkin ended up beating the actors pretty badly when they had to solve a math problem in the final round, which prompted Wahlberg to want to switch teams.

"I got to give it to you on that one, man," the Boston-bred star said. "I'm on your team now."

Wahlberg and Ferrell also stopped by "Ellen" to chat with the host about teaming up for their latest project.

The "Anchorman" star revealed that his frequent collaborator has a high tolerance for heat on sets. Ferrell said that Wahlberg doesn't sweat at all, even when he's wearing giant furry coats.

"He doesn't ever sweat," Ferrell told DeGeneres. "We've done interviews together and all of a sudden I'm just breakout, sweating profusely and Mark just goes, 'What's going on? Are you OK? Is there a problem?' I'm like, 'I don't know. It's hot in here.'"

Ferrell added, "He goes, 'No it's not. I'm good.' And [Mark] will be in a wool suit with a tie and a vest, looking perfect."

We're guessing Wahlberg broke a bit of a sweat while trying to beat Rifkin at trivia.

The duo also dropped a new trailer for "Daddy's Home 2" during their "Ellen" visit, which you can check out below.

"Daddy's Home 2" hits theaters on Nov. 10.