No disrespect to “Grace and Frankie,” but lovely though it is it’s always felt like it’s missing something. Oh, we know what it is: It’s Dolly Parton! Thirty-six years ago, the singer/actress/Dollywood-owner was one-third of the stars of “9 to 5,” where she, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin took revenge against their sexist boss (Dabney Coleman). It was such a delight (and moneymaker) that there was talk of a no-brainer sequel — which never materialized, in part because Fonda wasn’t interested, and then got herself trapped in the world of exercise tapes.

There’s still no “9 to 5” sequel en route, but we’re about to get … well, not the next best thing, but something at least. It was announced today that when Tomlin receives a lifetime achievement trophy at the Screen Actors Guild Awards this year, both Fonda and Parton will be on hand as well. We all need more badass women right now, even if it’s just three legends bantering on a stage. And hey, Coleman’s still with us, though at 85 he probably won’t want be bound to a wire that zips him up to the ceiling.