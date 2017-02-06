Zayn Malik slams critics over anxiety

Zayn Malik has a message for all of his, um, haters.

The singer and former One Direction boy bander took to Twitter over the weekend to remind everyone that he’s here to stay.

According to Daily Mail, The “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” singer has only sporadically appeared on stage, thanks to his struggle with anxiety. And I guess somebody told him that because of said struggle, he should just quit music all together. But even I, a humble gossip writer, know that’s not exactly how things work.

After hearing the criticism, the 24-year-old took to Twitter, saying "I recall someone saying to me a while back music wasn't my thing and maybe I should try something else."