ADVERTISEMENT
Monday, February 06, 2017
ADVERTISEMENT
Today 1:11 pm

Zayn Malik slams critics over anxiety

He is here to stay, okay?

Zayn Malik seen on the streets of Manhattan on December 9, 2016 in New York City.

Zayn Malik seen on the streets of Manhattan on December 9, 2016 in New York City.

Getty Images

Photo:

Zayn Malik has a message for all of his, um, haters. 

The singer and former One Direction boy bander took to Twitter over the weekend to remind everyone that he’s here to stay. 

Related: Zayn Malik reveals struggle with anxiety

According to Daily Mail, The “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” singer has only sporadically appeared on stage, thanks to his struggle with anxiety. And I guess somebody told him that because of said struggle, he should just quit music all together. But even I, a humble gossip writer, know that’s not exactly how things work.

After hearing the criticism, the 24-year-old took to Twitter, saying "I recall someone saying to me a while back music wasn't my thing and maybe I should try something else."

"I guess we're all good at doing things we shouldn't," he continued, with some festive emojis.

I oscillate between being like, “Hey why is this guy a thing,” and, “This guy is mad talented, but I know way too much about his personal life considering I have never listened to any of his music.” Regardless, anxiety is real. And illness should never get in the way of you pursuing your dreams. Anyone who says otherwise is ignorant AF, bye.  

Related: Nicole Kidman might just be writing a tell-all biography

Check out Zayn’s acoustic version of “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” below. I will begrudgingly admit that it is pretty good. I mean, I can barely understand what he's saying, but it's still pretty good. 

Related Links

One Direction moving on from Zayn Malik rather quickly

One Direction moving on from Zayn Malik rather quickly

This is how you know Zayn Malik is really, truly, for sure out of One Direction: The 22-year-old singer has officially been edited out of the introductory videos that play at the band's concerts, as fans discovered at shows this past weekend in South Africa. But what does the future hold for the remaining members, who got their start on a reality competition? Possibly more reality TV, as sources tell Radar Online that "Simon Cowell is really pushing to do a 'search for the fifth member' sort of...
Why Zayn Malik is leaving One Direction1D not returning Zayn Malik's callsOne Direction songs spike nearly 800% after Zayn Malik quits, Spotify says
Boston Ballet Ball 2017 co-chairs Hannah Grove and Alison Quirk19Photos

The Boston Ballet's Ball of Enchantment was this weekend's most glamorous engagement [PHOTOS]

The Castle at Park Plaza played host to a dreamy fairy tale scene that appeared to be plucked from the sets of Marius Petipa's "The Sleeping Beauty." The Boston Ballet's Ball of Enchantment was held Saturday evening, for a night of cocktails, entertainment and mingling between the esteemed company, trustees and patrons of the Boston Ballet. RELATED: 'Our American Hamlet' kicks off Commonwealth Shakespeare Company's spring program Co-chairs Hannah Grove and Alison Quirk helmed the annual...
Zayn Malik seen on the streets of Manhattan on December 9, 2016 in New York City.

Zayn Malik slams critics over anxiety

Zayn Malik has a message for all of his, um, haters.  The singer and former One Direction boy bander took to Twitter over the weekend to remind everyone that he’s here to stay.  Related: Zayn Malik reveals struggle with anxiety According to Daily Mail, The “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” singer has only sporadically appeared on stage, thanks to his struggle with anxiety. And I guess somebody told him that because of said struggle, he should just quit music all together. But even I, a humble gossip...
Alex Karpovksy, Ray Ploshansky in 'Girls,' at the Season 6 premiere. 

‘Girls’ Alex Karpovsky: 'Ray would flip the f—k out' about Trump

Alex Karpovksy’s irascible, endearing Ray is the moral center of “Girls,” the elder in the friend group who offers a critical take on their narcissism. Ahead of the show’s final season, the 41-year-old Newton, Mass. native tells us what Ray’s doing back with Marnie and how his conscientious — albeit existentially conflicted — character would have found his calling as an activist post Trump’s election.   Related: Andrew Rannells: Elijah thinks he's the star of 'Girls' Ray is back with Marnie....
Kedi

'Kedi' is the Turkish cat documentary that will save us all

‘Kedi’ Director: Ceyda Torun Genre: Cat documentary Rating: NR 4 (out of 5) Globes Every now and then, the political columnist Ana Marie Cox floods her Twitter feed with cute pet photos. Sometimes it’s because the world suddenly got awful. Other times it’s just ‘cause. They’ve been happening a lot more recently, for obvious reasons, each one a virtual tidal wave of feline and canine whippersnappers. Each bout is so numerous and aggressive they can almost be annoying; there’s so much adorbs you...
Tom Brady became one of us in the aftermath of Deflategate.

Tom Brady and the Super Bowl LI champion Patriots - the perfect Boston story

This year’s Patriots were so perfectly Boston. In beating the Falcons in Super Bowl LI Sunday night in Houston, the Pats extended their middle finger to the rest of the NFL, just like Bostonians enjoy nothing more than giving the rest of the country a giant F-U at every opportunity. Now, Bill Belichick has always been one of us. He’s gritty, he’s no nonsense, he doesn’t care about what the rest of the country thinks of him, and most important, he has that Will Hunting,...
Tom Brady and Bill Belichick celebrate their fifth Super Bowl win Sunday night in Houston.

Patriots overcome greatest deficit in Super Bowl history to beat Falcons

Three things we learned from the Patriots absolutely unreal comeback Sunday night in Super Bowl LI: 1. This was the greatest Super Bowl ever played Yeah, we seem to say that every few years when a moment of drama transforms early February on the NFL's largest stage. But this was it, seeing as it was the first Super Bowl to ever go into overtime, never mind the epic comeback on the part of the New England Patriots, who fought back from a 25-point deficit to force an extra period and beat the...
Jimmy Garoppolo could very well be traded this coming offseason.

Jimmy Garoppolo in trade to Bears? Patriots will likely re-up with Tom Brady

If the Patriots win Super Bowl LI Sunday night in Houston, Tom Brady will become the quarterback with the most Super Bowl rings in NFL history. With that, one could make the case that No. 12 will have nothing left to accomplish as a pro. Brady, however, seems intent on playing well into his 40s even if breaks just about every QB record in the book. On Sunday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport tweeted, "The Patriots will look to extend QB Tom Brady next offseason, source says. Clear indication they...
Actor Joaquin Phoenix (R) and actress Rooney Mara attend the 'Her' Photocall during the 8th Rome Film Festival at the Auditorium Parco Della Musica.

Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix step out for the first time

It’s official, maybe. Yay? I said it before, and now it’s official: Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix are for real, for real. Related: Kate Mara and Jamie Bell confirm engagement The Daily Mail​ has exclusive pictures of the eccentrically named duo running errands together — and I mean, you don’t let paps just photograph you with paper bags in your arms unless you mean it. The two actors supposedly started a romance on the set of “Mary Magdalene,” a film that is unironically being referred to as...

Most Commented

Place your French election bets - Hollande for a comeback?
ADVERTISEMENT

New York

Lawyers set up provisional headquarters in a cafe area at JFK Airport, Jan. 30, 2017.2Photos

Activist lawyers at JFK airport diner close up shop

Today 11:35 am In an airport diner, throngs of lawyers assembled to fight around the clock for detained immigrants and refugees who were blocked from entering the United States last month. Central Diner, at John F. Kennedy International Airport's Terminal A, was their home for the past week. But now, these teams of attorneys overseen by the American Civil Liberties Union are packing up their makeshift office, The New York Times reported Monday. The next legal battle against President Donald Trump's executive...

Philadelphia

Sunday night may have ended all debate — Tom Brady is probably the best quarterback of all time.

Glen Macnow: Tom Brady saves NFL in greatest Super Bowl ever played

Today 1:08 pm If ever again a critic like Meryl Streep wonders aloud why people love sports, just pop this one into replay. Because Super Bowl LI was everything that keeps us hooked as fans. You may hate the Patriots – I do. But on Sunday, we watched the greatest game of all time, featuring the greatest comeback of all time (or choke, depending on your perspective). With the Falcons up 28-3 midway through the third quarter, the somnambulant Pats suddenly awoke with strip-sacks, miracle catches and stroll-in...

Boston

Boston Ballet Ball 2017 co-chairs Hannah Grove and Alison Quirk19Photos

The Boston Ballet's Ball of Enchantment was this weekend's most glamorous engagement [PHOTOS]

Today 1:03 pm The Castle at Park Plaza played host to a dreamy fairy tale scene that appeared to be plucked from the sets of Marius Petipa's "The Sleeping Beauty." The Boston Ballet's Ball of Enchantment was held Saturday evening, for a night of cocktails, entertainment and mingling between the esteemed company, trustees and patrons of the Boston Ballet. RELATED: 'Our American Hamlet' kicks off Commonwealth Shakespeare Company's spring program Co-chairs Hannah Grove and Alison Quirk helmed the annual...
ADVERTISEMENT
Metro Newsletter
MOST READMOST RECENT

read today's paper

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Top Lifestyle News