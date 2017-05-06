New Einstein Bros. bagel lets you eat your much-needed caffeine fix

If coffee and a bagel is part of your regular morning routine, you’re going to want to sit down for this one.

Einstein Bros. Bagels just introduced its new Espresso Buzz Bagel, which is “boosted with caffeine to jumpstart your day.”

“How much of a boost?” you, reading this while you’re drinking your third cup of joe today, might be wondering. Well, the Espresso Buzz Bagel, which gets its caffeinated kick from espresso and coffee-cherry flour, has 32 mg of caffeine so “drinking a caffeinated beverage with our bagel will result in higher levels of caffeine consumption,” Einstein Bros. said on its website.

That’s not too far off from a regular, 1-ounce shot of espresso, which generally has a caffeine content between 47 and 65 mg, according to the Mayo Clinic. An 8-ounce up of regular coffee has between 95 and 165 mg.

But wait, there’s more! Einstein Bros.’ bagel also has 13 grams of protein, 6.5 mg of iron and is a “good source of magnesium,” the chain said. The protein comes from cocoa, which also adds caffeine, Einstein Bros. told Fox News.

The Espresso Buzz Bagel got mixed reviews during a Fox News taste test. Testers said the bagel was slightly sweet to start before the bitterness of the espresso ramps up after a few bites.

“This tastes like chewy coffee, and I’m not sure that’s a good thing,” one tester said. Another described it as “insanely bitter” and wondered if it would be better plain or with cream cheese.

One way Einstein Bros. is suggesting customers have it is as its Espresso Buzz Bagel & Bacon, which is made with cage-free eggs, thick-cut brown sugar bacon, cheddar and butter.

The chain rolled out the Espresso Buzz bagel on Thursday with two other new flavors: savory parm and cherry chia. Savory parm also has 13 grams of protein, while cherry chia has 11 grams.

If the thought of getting your caffeine fix and carb-loading simultaneously has you jonesing, here’s where to find an Einstein Bros. Bagels near you.

