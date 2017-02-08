Susan Jane White has always had a sweet tooth, but that doesn’t mean she’s a sugar fiend. The Dublin, Ireland-based bestselling author of “The Extra Virgin Kitchen” used to devour everything and anything in her sight. But more than a decade ago, while White was a graduate student at Oxford University, a spat of immune-related flare-ups, from cramping to cold sores, severe exhaustion to psoriasis, caused her to change her eating habits. The chronic illnesses that had her in and out of the hospital for testing and constantly on antibiotics led her to try an elimination diet. This not only eradicated her symptoms, but gave White a newfound calling as a nutritional chef — or a “nut,” as she jokingly calls it. White’s latest cookbook, “The Virtuous Tart: Sinful but Saintly Recipes for Sweets, Treats and Snacks,” provides gluten-, refined sugar- and dairy-free dessert recipes to satisfy your cravings, while keeping your insides happy. We spoke with the saucy 37-year-old author ahead of her February book tour in New York about how she “takes the hell out of healthy” and why we should all count nutrients, not calories. Provided Photo:

Here’s the big question: How do you make sweets taste good without using refined sugar, gluten or dairy? I’m a junk food veteran, so I know what I’m looking for! Treats have got to taste amazing, or else what’s the point? We use natural sugars such as honey, sticky dates, coconut nectar and maple syrup. I can’t accuse any sugar of being healthy, but these are all better choices to seduce my sweet tooth. I feel fuller and satiated much quicker. The trick is to alchemize recipes that are so darn good, you won’t crave trashy confectionery anymore. With me? I love salted raw chocolates, boozy cherry cupcakes, honey and almond shakes, soft cashew caramels, chewy teff cookies, "Honuts"; all made with battery-boosting flours that will drip-feed your body for hours. How did changing your diet cure your immune disorder? Michael Pollan has a brilliant saying – “I’d rather pay the grocer than the doctor.” My illness taught me to do exactly that. Fourteen years ago my diet used to be very restrictive: cereal and milk for breakfast, biscuits, cakes, scones for snacks, filled roll for lunch, pasta for supper, followed by hot milky drinks and more junk food snacks. Cutting down on dairy, wheat and processed sugar offered me new tastebuds, and a new lease of life. Suddenly I was exposed to hundreds of outrageously tasty ingredients that I never even knew existed. Chestnut pancakes, soba noodles, buckwheat waffles, chickpea falafel, [zucchini] noodles, Mexican chilli bean. Today my diet is mind-blowingly tasty, and I can't believe I’m so healthy, too.

