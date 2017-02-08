ADVERTISEMENT
Wednesday, February 08, 2017
ADVERTISEMENT
Today 5:32 pm

'The Virtuous Tart' author Susan Jane White: 'Release your inner health bitch'

Her cookbook “takes the hell out of healthy.”

Honuts, Susan Jane White's healthy donuts, which you'll find in "The Virtuous Tart" cookbook. 

Honuts, Susan Jane White's healthy donuts, which you'll find in "The Virtuous Tart" cookbook. 

From The Virtuous Tart by Susan Jane White,© 2016 by Susan Jane White. Reprinted by arrangement with Roost Books, an imprint of Shambhala Publications, Inc. Boulder, CO.

Photo:

Susan Jane White has always had a sweet tooth, but that doesn’t mean she’s a sugar fiend. The Dublin, Ireland-based bestselling author of “The Extra Virgin Kitchen” used to devour everything and anything in her sight. But more than a decade ago, while White was a graduate student at Oxford University, a spat of immune-related flare-ups, from cramping to cold sores, severe exhaustion to psoriasis, caused her to change her eating habits. 

The chronic illnesses that had her in and out of the hospital for testing and constantly on antibiotics led her to try an elimination diet. This not only eradicated her symptoms, but gave White a newfound calling as a nutritional chef — or a “nut,” as she jokingly calls it. White’s latest cookbook, “The Virtuous Tart: Sinful but Saintly Recipes for Sweets, Treats and Snacks,” provides gluten-, refined sugar- and dairy-free dessert recipes to satisfy your cravings, while keeping your insides happy. 

We spoke with the saucy 37-year-old author ahead of her February book tour in New York about how she “takes the hell out of healthy” and why we should all count nutrients, not calories.  

Author Susan Jane White

Author Susan Jane White

Provided

Photo:

Here’s the big question: How do you make sweets taste good without using refined sugar, gluten or dairy? 

I’m a junk food veteran, so I know what I’m looking for! Treats have got to taste amazing, or else what’s the point? We use natural sugars such as honey, sticky dates, coconut nectar and maple syrup. I can’t accuse any sugar of being healthy, but these are all better choices to seduce my sweet tooth. I feel fuller and satiated much quicker. 

The trick is to alchemize recipes that are so darn good, you won’t crave trashy confectionery anymore. With me? I love salted raw chocolates, boozy cherry cupcakes, honey and almond shakes, soft cashew caramels, chewy teff cookies, "Honuts"; all made with battery-boosting flours that will drip-feed your body for hours.

How did changing your diet cure your immune disorder? 

Michael Pollan has a brilliant saying – “I’d rather pay the grocer than the doctor.” My illness taught me to do exactly that. Fourteen years ago my diet used to be very restrictive: cereal and milk for breakfast, biscuits, cakes, scones for snacks, filled roll for lunch, pasta for supper, followed by hot milky drinks and more junk food snacks.

Cutting down on dairy, wheat and processed sugar offered me new tastebuds, and a new lease of life. Suddenly I was exposed to hundreds of outrageously tasty ingredients that I never even knew existed. Chestnut pancakes, soba noodles, buckwheat waffles, chickpea falafel, [zucchini] noodles, Mexican chilli bean. Today my diet is mind-blowingly tasty, and I can't believe I’m so healthy, too. 

In your book’s introduction, you write "it makes a lot of sense to count nutrients, not calories." Can you explain your thinking there?

Sure! You could reduce your calorie intake significantly just by eating jelly all day. But that’s not healthy – you’d be doing your brain and your battery a huge disservice. So, for me, the idea of calorie counting is utterly bankrupt. It doesn’t look after your body or your health in my opinion. 

Focusing on nutrients will get you to your “happy place” much quicker! I’m not interested in size; I’m interested in happiness. I’m interested in performance. Treat your body like an athlete would – we’ve all got races to run, and hurdles to jump. I don’t want to sabotage my own fuel supply! I’ve learned that food should give you energy, not take it away.  

What in the heck are honuts? Do enlighten us. 

The healthy donut – Honut! I call them honuts because every time I make them, I want to straddle the tray. Damn delicious things. Mine are inspired by the legendary Erin McKenna’s vegan bakery; pumped with whole food flours, coconut blossom sugar and cinnamon-spiked apple sauce. I came up with them so I could flirt with my vegan Pilates instructor.

Any other favorite dessert recipes to recommend to readers (perhaps for Valentine's Day)?

The Pomegranate Halva is good enough to make a devout friar feel like Ricky Martin. I make it with tahini, coconut oil, maple syrup, flaky sea salt and vanilla, then I parachute a flurry of pomegranate seeds on top. Outrageously tasty stuff. Once the halva freezes, the pom seeds look like teeny rose petals.

Release your inner health bitch. You know it’s in there.

See Susan Jane White launch the U.S. edition of "The Virtuous Tart" at Rizzoli Bookstore, Monday, Feb. 13, from 6:00-7:00 p.m. 

More about Valentine's Day

Alysia Reiner, Emmy Rossum and Brian Tyree Henry bring Modern Love to life

Alysia Reiner, Emmy Rossum and Brian Tyree Henry bring Modern Love to life

In case you didn’t know, before it was a popular podcast, Modern Love was a beloved New York Times column. With tales of lovelorn, love lost, love found and love learned, the essays took on second acts when WBUR partnered with the Times to create a podcast featuring their most memorable stories. They tapped celebrity readers, many of whom had a personal connection with the column themselves, to perform a retelling before calling in the original writer for a discussion with editor Daniel Jones...
NYC insiders share their most romantic restaurants for Valentine's Day [2 Photos]Philly's top foodies dish on their favorite romantic restaurants [2 Photos]Philly Valentine's Day gifts for her
Will the Islanders fill the void in Hartford left behind by the now-Carolina Hurricanes?

Islanders to Hartford a longshot

Two days after NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman hinted New York Islanders owners Scott Malkin and Jon Ledecky were studying the franchise’s present and future home arena “options,” a report in Bloomberg, citing sources, said Barclays Center officials have determined housing the team is financially unviable. Almost immediately, questions were raised about where the franchise would settle with the renovated Nassau Coliseum, Belmont and Willets Point, Queens, being listed as potential destinations....
David Wright is penciled in as the Mets' starting third baseman for Opening Day.

Sid Rosenberg: Mets and Yankees with high 2017 expectations

Believe it or not, Major League Baseball spring training is right around the corner. Both New York teams are coming off disappointing seasons and are looking to bounce back in 2017. The future does look bright for both the Yankees and Mets, so let’s look at what the teams did while their fan bases were in hibernation. Coming off a disappointing 2016 season that was riddled with injuries, the Mets look primed and ready for a World Series run in 2017.The Amazin’s return one of baseballs best...
NBA reporter Adrian Wojnarowski may be ready to leave Yahoo for ESPN.

Adrian Wojnarowski to jump to ESPN, leave Yahoo and The Vertical?

ESPN is about to have a monopoly on breaking sports news. The Worldwide Leader is ready to bring Adrian Wojnarowski into its fold, giving it a stranglehold on all of the big news coming out of the NBA. With Adam Schefter as its main NFL reporter, ESPN is now the destination for sports fans when it comes to breaking news on the two most popular sports in the United States. Deadspin’s Kevin Draper was the first to report that “Woj” was ready to make the move to Bristol, Connecticut (which is...
Honuts, Susan Jane White's healthy donuts, which you'll find in "The Virtuous Tart" cookbook. 

'The Virtuous Tart' author Susan Jane White: 'Release your inner health bitch'

Susan Jane White has always had a sweet tooth, but that doesn’t mean she’s a sugar fiend. The Dublin, Ireland-based bestselling author of “The Extra Virgin Kitchen” used to devour everything and anything in her sight. But more than a decade ago, while White was a graduate student at Oxford University, a spat of immune-related flare-ups, from cramping to cold sores, severe exhaustion to psoriasis, caused her to change her eating habits.  The chronic illnesses that had her in and out of the...
Alysia Reiner, Emmy Rossum and Brian Tyree Henry bring Modern Love to life

Alysia Reiner, Emmy Rossum and Brian Tyree Henry bring Modern Love to life

In case you didn’t know, before it was a popular podcast, Modern Love was a beloved New York Times column. With tales of lovelorn, love lost, love found and love learned, the essays took on second acts when WBUR partnered with the Times to create a podcast featuring their most memorable stories. They tapped celebrity readers, many of whom had a personal connection with the column themselves, to perform a retelling before calling in the original writer for a discussion with editor Daniel Jones...
Bashkim Kadrii will likely land with Minnesota United FC.

Source: Kadrii, Minnesota agree to terms; MLS target Keita to Azerbaijan

Expansion side Minnesota United FC are close to finalizing a deal with a once-capped Danish international, adding an intriguing piece to their attack. At the same time, it looks like they will miss out on another prominent signing. A league source tells Metro that Bashkim Kadrii, a 25-year old wide player currently with FC Copenhagen, has completed a move to the expansion team. The deal is a loan with a club option for Minnesota to make the move permanent, according to the source. But Muhamed...
Jacob Collier

Grammy nom Jacob Collier talks Quincy Jones and social media strategy

British musician Jacob Collier’s rise to fame is a textbook case of going viral online. After the 22-year-old jazz prodigy uploaded his a cappella rendition of Stevie Wonder’s “Don’t You Worry ‘Bout A Thing” to YouTube back in 2013, he promptly went to bed, only to wake up as an Internet sensation. His cover racked up over 100,000 views overnight and caught the attention of jazz legend Quincy Jones, who would go on to serve as Collier’s manager and help jumpstart his blossoming career. Three...
The White Helmets

Your guide to the Oscar-nominated shorts to help with your Oscar pool

Maybe attention spans aren’t dying: Our brave new world of smartphones has done nothing to slay the two-hour movie. If anything, now they’re too short; we prefer endless TV shows we binge for untold hours at a spell. To make a long story short, the masses still haven’t embraced the short film. They still live underground, seen only by festivalgoers and, every February, by the handful who catch the 15 shorts nominated for three categories of Oscars when they’re dumped in movie theaters — a...

Most Commented

Legal battle over travel ban pits Trump's powers against his own words
ADVERTISEMENT

New York

Bashkim Kadrii will likely land with Minnesota United FC.

Source: Kadrii, Minnesota agree to terms; MLS target Keita to Azerbaijan

Today 4:06 pm Expansion side Minnesota United FC are close to finalizing a deal with a once-capped Danish international, adding an intriguing piece to their attack. At the same time, it looks like they will miss out on another prominent signing. A league source tells Metro that Bashkim Kadrii, a 25-year old wide player currently with FC Copenhagen, has completed a move to the expansion team. The deal is a loan with a club option for Minnesota to make the move permanent, according to the source. But Muhamed...

Philadelphia

After Wednesday, Joel Embiid will have played in just one of Philly's last 10 games.

Joel Embiid will sit out two more games, Sixers say

Today 5:20 pm The Sixers told reporters Wednesday that star center Joel Embiid, who has not played since Jan. 27, will miss Philly's home game Wednesday night against the Spurs. He will also not travel to Orlando with the team for the second part of a back-to-back against the Magic Thursday. The team is optimistic he'll be back and ready to go against the Heat when they come to town Saturday for the team's final home game before the All-Star break. Embiid has a right knee injury and participated "lightly" in...

Boston

NBA reporter Adrian Wojnarowski may be ready to leave Yahoo for ESPN.

Adrian Wojnarowski to jump to ESPN, leave Yahoo and The Vertical?

Today 5:34 pm ESPN is about to have a monopoly on breaking sports news. The Worldwide Leader is ready to bring Adrian Wojnarowski into its fold, giving it a stranglehold on all of the big news coming out of the NBA. With Adam Schefter as its main NFL reporter, ESPN is now the destination for sports fans when it comes to breaking news on the two most popular sports in the United States. Deadspin’s Kevin Draper was the first to report that “Woj” was ready to make the move to Bristol, Connecticut (which is...
ADVERTISEMENT
MOST READMOST RECENT

read today's paper

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Top Entertainment News