A Bronx man was shot in the chest earlier this week while checking his Facebook in a rental car, the New York Daily News reported Saturday.

The unidentified 25-year-old was in a Zipcar early Wednesday morning on Bruckner Boulevard in Soundview with two women when a man opened the door and shot him.

The suspect allegedly yelled, “What are you doing with my girl?” before firing.

Neither woman was injured. Officials said that the victim fled and dialed 911 from several blocks away. He was taken to Lincoln Hospital and is expected to make a full recovery despite the bullet remaining lodged in his chest, authorities said.

The shooter has not been identified, but he may be friends with one of the women on the social media site.