Many were surprised when President-elect Donald Trump’s rival-turned-champion Chris Christie didn’t land a job in Washington following the election.

Turns out that, according to the New Jersey governor, he was offered one but turned it down.

“He didn’t offer me a job that I thought was exciting enough for me to leave the governorship and my family,” Christie said on WFAN’s “Boomer & Carton” radio show Wednesday. “Mary Pat made it very clear she wasn’t coming to D.C.,” he added, referring to his wife of 30 years with whom he has four children.

Christie said Trump was “great” about his reasoning for turning the job down.

When the hosts asked how many others turned down jobs in Trump’s administration, Christie replied, “Not a lot, a few that I know of. He’s not a guy who takes ‘no’ well.”

“When you’re his friend, he’ll call you and say, ‘C’mon, we’ll have fun.’ He’s not the kind of guy who will insult you if you’re his friend that way,” the governor continued. “My experience with him has been is he tries to make it sound so great, ‘How can you say no to that? This is going to be a great time, and we’ll do great things’ — and I think he will do great things.”

Christie said he and Trump have been friends for 15 years, “and we’ll still be friends long after he leaves the White House.”

Christie’s second and final term as governor of New Jersey ends next January.