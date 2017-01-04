Following this morning’s LIRR crash, commuters can expect near-normal service with some track changes at Atlantic Terminal. There are also the following planned and unplanned service changes via the MTA:

Subway

B/D/F/M

There is planned work on the B, D, F and M lines. Some Jamaica-bound F trains skip Smith-Ninth streets, Carroll Street and Bergen Street during rush hours until Jan. 27, according to the MTA. Use a Jamaica-bound F train making local stops or transfer at Fourth Avenue/Ninth Street to catch the G.

N/Q/R/W

Due to an investigation at Lexington Av/59th Street, northbound N trains are running on the Q line from 57th Street/7th Avenue to 96th Street, according to the MTA. Northbound R trains are running on the F line from 57th Street/7th Avenue to 36th Street in Queens. W trains will stop at Lexington Avenue/59th Street. There will be a shuttle train in Queens between Astoria-Ditmars Blvd and Queensboro Plaza.

Allow additional travel time.

LIRR/Metro-North

LIRR expects near-normal service to/from Atlantic Terminal during Wednesday's rush hour. However, some trains will depart from different tracks. Riders are advised to check departure boards and listen for announcements.

Due to a broken rail, LIRR service between Montauk and Speonk is still suspended in both directions. Commuters are being served by buses, according to the MTA.

The 2:51 p.m. train from Montauk (due in Jamaica at 5:50 p.m.) is running 25 minutes late.

Allow additional travel time.

New York City buses

Delays expected for B1-B84, B100-103, BM1-BM5 and x1-x68 buses and routes. There are planned detours along M1-M116 and QM1-QM44 and service changes Q1-Q113, according to the MTA.

The detour for westbound M8 buses is as follows: Via Christopher Street, left on Seventh Avenue South, right on Houston Street, left on Christopher Street and regular route.

Corresponding stops will be made along detour route, the MTA advised.

M42 buses will not stop at 42nd Street and Sixth Avenue due to construction, but commuters can stop at 42 Street/Seventh Avenue.

M104 buses are detoured and southbound M4 buses are running with delays due to construction on 125th Street and Broadway. Detour is as follows:

M104 Southbound: Via 125th Street, left on Amsterdam Avenue, right on LaSalle Street, left on Broadway and regular route.

125th Street between Amsterdam Avenue and Old Broadway stops will be made on Amsterdam Avenue and 125th Street at the M11 bus stop.

The Broadway and Tiemann Place bus stop will not be made. Customers can use the Broadway and LaSalle Street bus stop instead.

Allow additional travel time.

Bridges and tunnels

Looking ahead to tomorrow, the Hugh L. Carey Tunnel will experience delays. Demolition work at the Brooklyn Plaza to remove toll booths will begin Thursday around 8 p.m. Cashless tolling took effect today and while defunct structures are removed, several toll lanes will be closed around the clock, MTA said.

Work will start on the far-right toll lanes facing the Manhattan-bound East tube and proceed until all booths and islands have been cleared and the roadway resurfaced, the MTA said in a statement. The expected completion for this work is before the end of January, weather permitting.