Aaron Hernandez suicide means he will no longer be a convicted murderer

Aaron Hernandez' suicide will have some dramatic legal ramifications – experts say the former NFL star’s murder conviction for the 2013 killing of Odin Lloyd will be vacated.

Hernandez was found guilty of murdering Lloyd in 2015 and sentenced to life in prison. In Massachusetts convictions of this kind are automatically appealed before the state’s highest court, but since Hernandez died before that appeal could go through, a little-known legal loophole will get him off post mortem.

“Whenever someone dies during an appeal of their criminal case, the conviction is eventually vacated the reason for that is the way the law looks at it – you had an appeal going for you and for all they know, the appeal could have found you innocent,” Peter Elikann, a Boston-based criminal defense lawyer with 30 years of experience said.

The legal “technicality,” as Elikann puts it, is called the Abatement Doctrine and allows prisoners to quite literally die to get away with murder – if a convicted murderer suffers an untimely death or commits suicide as in Hernandez’ case prior to exhausting their appeals, the conviction is automatically vacated, Elikann said.

Hernandez isn’t the first high-profile murderer to have a conviction tossed due to the Abatement Doctrine.

John Salvi, who was convicted of killing two abortion clinic workers and wounding five others during a shooting spree in Brookline in 1994 had his convictions vacated after killing himself in prison two years later.

Father John Geoghan, a Catholic priest convicted on child molestation charges and known as a key figure in the clergy sex abuse scandal that mired the Boston Archdiocese also had his convictions vacated after he was beaten to death in his cell in 2003 at the same Massachusetts maximum-security prison where Hernandez died Wednesday.

But Elikann said the vacating of convictions isn’t looked at as innocence.

“Even though the conviction is vacated, it’s not really looked at as vindication – it’s a very narrow legal loophole,” he said.

That doesn’t mean it won’t create problems for the family of Hernandez victim, Odin Lloyd, said former President of the Massachusetts Bar Association David White, of Boston-based firm Breakstone, White & Gluck.

Lloyd’s family has filed a wrongful death suit against Hernandez and typically when there is a guilty verdict, a plaintiff can use that as evidence in a civil case – called collateral estoppel. Since the former Patriot’s player’s conviction will be vacated, the family will have to once again prove Hernandez is responsible for Lloyd’s death.

“Now that the conviction will be vacated, the family of Odin Lloyd has lost their collateral estoppel claim and they will have to start from scratch to prove he is guilty,” White said