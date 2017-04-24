Private funeral for Hernandez to be held Monday in Connecticut

Family and close friends of former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez will gather in Briston, Connecticut, on Monday for a private funeral in his hometown.

Hernandez, 27, was pronounced dead last week after officials at Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley, Massachusetts, found him hanged in his cell.

The invitation-only service will be held Monday afternoon, the Boston Globe reports.

Hernandez's body arrived Saturday at the Connecticut funeral home. The burial will also be private and at an undisclosed location, according to WCVB.

In a statement sent to reporters, Hernandez's family asked for privacy and thanked the public for their support.

“The family of Aaron Hernandez wishes to thank all of you for the thoughtful expressions of condolences,” the statement said. “We wish to say goodbye to Aaron in a private ceremony and thank everyone in advance for affording us a measure of privacy during this difficult time.”

Hernandez was serving a life sentence for the 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd at the time of his death on Wednesday. Authorities have ruled it a suicide. Only days before, Hernandez was acquitted of the 2012 double murder of Daniel de Abrue and Safiro Furtado.

Though a Massachusetts law will vacate Hernandez's murder conviction, all families of the victims still have wrongful death lawsuits pending against Hernandez's estate.