The wife of the gunman who carried out the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history at an Orlando nightclub last summer has been taken into FBI custody.

Noor Salman was arrested at her San Francisco home Monday in connection with the shooting that resulted in the deaths of 49 people, The New York Times reported. A source told The Times that Salman has been charged with obstruction.

Salman's husband, Omar Mateen, sprayed bullets into a crowd of nearly 350 people in a popular LGBT nightclub in the Florida city on June 12, 2016. After a lengthy hostage situation, law enforcement officers shot and killed Mateen. He had earlier pledged allegiance to ISIS.

In a November interview, Salman told The New York Times that she was aware Mateen had been watching jihadist videos, but was unaware of his plans to commit mass murder.

Investigators had initially questioned Salman in the days after the Pulse nightclub shooting, believing she was with Mateen when he purchased ammunition and scoped out the nightclub, and early reports in June indicated the 30-year-old woman faced arrest, but no charges were brought against her.

Sources told The Times several days after the shooting that Salman and Mateen had reportedly communicated during the massacre. Salman reportedly received a call from Mateen's mother asking where her son was. Salman reached out to Mateen via text, asking about his whereabouts.

He responded: "Do you see what's happening?"

Salman replied, "No?"

And Mateen responded, "I love you, babe."

Salman then tried to call Mateen's phone, but he didn't answer.

She, Mateen and their son lived in Fort Pierce, Florida, up until the shooting. Since, Salman and their young son have relocated three times, most recently to San Francisco.

Last month, Salman filed to change the couple's 4-year-old son's name, Zakariaya Omar Mateen, to remove the boy's father's name from his.

Salman is expected to appear in federal court in San Francisco Tuesday, The Times reported.

Attorney General Loretta Lynch confirmed the arrest on MSNBC Monday, declining to comment on the charges but saying it was a matter the department is taking seriously.