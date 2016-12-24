Whether you’re a child eagerly anticipating Santa’s arrival, a parent or a young-at-heart adult, it’s easy to stay up-to-date on Santa’s every move on Christmas Eve.

For more than 60 years, NORAD Tracks Santa has been providing its annual service of keeping watch over Santa Claus as he delivers gifts to kids all over the world.

The practice began as a stunt by North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD)’s predecessor, the Continental Air Defense Command (CONAD) on Dec. 24, 1955.

The legend goes that a Sears Roebuck & Co. ad in Colorado Springs, Colorado, misprinted a phone number for kids to call Santa. The number instead rang on CONAD operations’ hotline. Col. Harry Shoup, then the director of operations, had his staff give updates on Santa’s current location to any child who called.

Today, via NORAD’s website, kids of all ages can follow a real-time interactive map and follow Santa and his eight reindeer as they make their deliveries throughout Christmas Eve. The map can be viewed in 3-D and 2-D.