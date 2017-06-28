Man arrested for damaging Boston's Holocaust Memorial

City officials and those from the Jewish community came together Wednesday morning after the New England Holocaust Memorial in downtown Boston was damaged.

“It was 6 in the morning that my wife came into our bedroom, she was shaking and crying. … She said, ‘They destroyed the memorial,'” said Israel Arbeiter, a Holocaust survivor who spoke at a news conference Wednesday morning.

The memorial features six glass towers, etched with the numbers tattooed on the arms of Jewish people who endured and were murdered in Nazi death camps.

Boston police arrested a Roxbury man in connection with the incident. James E. Isaac, 21, was arrested around 1:50 a.m. after a witness allegedly saw him damage the memorial by throwing a rock that shattered one of the glass panels.

Community is as shattered as this glass Holocaust Memorials are sacred ground, Grateful to @bostonpolice & witnesses resulting in arrest pic.twitter.com/Kb7DIrOekp — ADL New England (@ADL_NewEngland) June 28, 2017

Arbeiter’s number, which he rolled up his shirt sleeve to show on his forearm, was on that shattered panel, he said.

Isaac will be arraigned Wednesday on charges of destruction of property and civil rights violations.

“As a city, we stand with the Jewish community. We stand side by side, shoulder to shoulder, to say we support you,” Mayor Marty Walsh said at the gathering.

The six towers of the memorial represent the 6 million Jews who died during the Holocaust, the six years during which the Final Solution took place and the six main death camps where the majority of European Jews were murdered, an official said.

Holocaust survivor Israel Arbeiter shows us his number from Auschwitz after the New England Holocaust Memorial was vandalized. #7News pic.twitter.com/4sv8APkVsX — Jennifer Eagan (@Jennifer_Eagan) June 28, 2017

There are 132 panes of glass, including the one that was shattered Wednesday morning, on the memorial. The memorial is maintained by Combined Jewish Philanthropies in partnership with the Boston Jewish Community Relations Council.

There is 24-hour video surveillance of the memorial, and the council is sharing last night’s footage with the Boston Police Department.

“When we hear the sound of broken glass, we shudder. It’s a terrible reminder of terrible times,” said Barry Shrage, president of Combined Jewish Philanthropies of Greater Boston. “We were completely alone at that time, no one was there. Now here, we have the mayor, governor, the police department — God bless you all.”

There are duplicate panels in storage, Arbeiter said, made in anticipation of something happening to the memorial, so the site will be restored quickly.

“We will rebuild,” Shrage said. “We’re not going anywhere. Resilience is what makes us Jewish people, the city of Boston and the American people truly great.”