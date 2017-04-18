Suspect in Vanessa Marcotte killing to appear in court Tuesday

Angelo Colon-Ortiz, the prime suspect in connection with the killing of Princeton jogger Vanessa Marcotte, will be arraigned on lesser charges at Leominster District Court in Leominster on Tuesday.

Colon-Ortiz, 31, of Worcester, was taken into custody on Friday, according to Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early. Leominster is about 10 miles northeast of Princeton.

Colon-Ortiz has not been charged with murder, though the district attorney said at a news conference, "we got him." Early added that additional charges will be added. Colon-Ortiz does face aggravated assault and battery and assault with attempt to rape.

Marcotte, who was 27, had worked for Google in New York City, and was visiting family in Princeton, Massachusetts, last August. She went out for a run on Aug. 7, and when she did not return, her family reported her missing. Following a flood of tips from the public, State Police identified a dark SUV in Worcester driven by a male matching the description of the suspect. That man, Colon-Ortiz, provided a DNA sample which matched the DNA found at the crime scene, authorities have said.

He is being held on $10 million bail.

The Marcotte family was seen in court Tuesday, the Boston Globe reported. The family has started the Vanessa T. Marcotte Foundation, which aims to bring about a world where "women are safe and free to live boldy," according to the website.