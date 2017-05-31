McDonald’s finally launches McDelivery in NYC, New Jersey

First, there was all-day breakfast. Now, in McDonald’s latest move to free us from the conventional constraints of time and place, the fast food restaurant is expanding its McDelivery service to the tri-state area.

Beginning May 31, you can order from about 300 of the approximately 600 McDonald’s restaurants in four boroughs of New York City (sorry, Staten Island), plus Nassau and Westchester counties, as well as Bergen, Essex, Hudson and Passaic counties in New Jersey and Connecticut’s Fairfield County.

Though McDonald’s has its own app for advance ordering and mobile pay, the McDelivery service is run by UberEATS. Orders can be placed online or through the UberEATS app, which charges a booking fee — an interesting proposition for a brand that’s struggled with introducing premium menu items.

The full menu is available, with the exception of soft-serve ice cream cones. Don’t they know it’s almost summer?

Restaurant delivery is a $100 billion business, and McDonald’s has been experimenting with various services since January, starting with 200 locations in Miami, then expanded to Chicago, Los Angeles and several other major cities.

The chain also recently brought its Store of the Future to Chelsea, but we draw the line at a sriracha-flavored Big Mac. Why mess with a good thing?