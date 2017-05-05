NYC floral designer creates 'Flower Flashes' around the city

Sometimes flowers can make everything a lot prettier — including a trashcan.

New York City is filled with street art and other things that will make you look twice, and in recent weeks, someone has been going around town and decorating the city’s garbage cans, sidewalks statues, and plazas with beautiful floral arrangements.

As it turns out, the person behind the flash floral installations New York City floral designer Lewis Miller, an NYC floral designer, and event planner.

Miller is best known for his amazing wedding and party floral arrangements, but recently he and his team took to the streets to install beautiful urban bouquets around the city. They call their installations “Flower Flashes.”

Here's a look at some of his creations that have been spotted around the city.

A post shared by @thepanireebs on Feb 24, 2017 at 9:31am PST

This bouquet was spotted at the corner of 14th Street and 8th Avenue. The video captures its beauty.

A post shared by Lewis Miller Design (@lewismillerdesign) on Mar 8, 2017 at 4:33am PST

This beautiful creation was installed at in front of the Houston Bowery Wall located at the corner of East Houston Street and Bowery.

A post shared by Lewis Miller Design (@lewismillerdesign) on Feb 14, 2017 at 3:31am PST

NYC Love Sculpture, 54th Street, and 6th Avenue

A post shared by Lewis Miller Design (@lewismillerdesign) on Feb 14, 2017 at 1:10pm PST

Bond Street at Bowery

A post shared by Lewis Miller Design (@lewismillerdesign) on Apr 13, 2017 at 4:42am PDT

Village East Cinema

His latest creation was four days ago when he and his team decked out the Crosby Street Hotel with a mohawk and turned int into an “avant-garde skunk.” It definitely fell in line with the theme of this year’s Met Gala.

A post shared by Lewis Miller Design (@lewismillerdesign) on May 1, 2017 at 5:31am PDT

If you're interested in keeping up with Lewis Miller's latest creations, you can follow his Instagram account or check out the hashtags #LMDxNYC, #lewismillerdesign or #lmdwashere to see where his next Flower Flashes turn up next.